DJ Chuckie

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Not Available Lead
Music

Miley Cyrus Got Kicked Out of the VIP for Flipping Off DJ Chuckie

While Afrojack has been making good on his promise of knocking out a remix of Miley Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball," Miley's up in the VIP flipping off DJ Chuc

khrisd4638 days ago
Photo Removed
Music

Download DJ Chuckie's 2013 Tomorrowland Set

Leave it to DJ Chuckie to make sure his Tomorrowland 2013 set is available for all of you Dirty Dutch lovers. The final installment of Tomorrowland's 2013 run is going down later today, so it makes sense to spend almost 90 minutes getting yourself psyched for Day 3, even if that means you sitting at your computer desk for the entirety of this afternoon/evening. Bounce!

khrisd4738 days ago
Photo Removed
Music

Download DJ Chuckie's "All Booties" Mix

The "dirty Dutch" master DJ Chuckie was finally able get his "All Booties" mix on SoundCloud, and we're glad it got sorted because this one is sick. If you needed something to get you raging through the early afternoon, enjoy it. It's nothing but Chuckie bootleg mixes of tunes you're already in love with; a proper education in that dirty Dutch sound. And who knows, you might go ahead and start moving your own booty to this one. See what we did there?

khrisd4847 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

The 10 Most Unlikely Rock/EDM Collaborations

The dance music collaboration is not a new phenomenon, as we've seen artists working with dance music producers over the last two decades. With EDM ac

khrisd4856 days ago
rocktronica
Music

Chuckie & Betatraxx vs. Slash - "Rocktronica"

Sometimes to move forward, we have to move backwards first. That's what Chuckie and Betatraxx did when they hooked up with former Guns N' Roses lead

jakel4862 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Music

Stream the Ultra Music Festival, Weekend 2, Day 2

The first day of the Ultra Music Festival's second weekend was definitely eventful. Tonight's set to feature Deadmau5's closing set on the main stage, as well as DJs like Krewella, Fatboy Slim, Laidback Luke and others during the live-stream. As per usual, if you're actually at the Ultra Music Festival, be sure to look over the complete list of set-times; if you're home, we have the live-stream schedule down below. Enjoy!

khrisd4865 days ago
umf 2 13 live
Music

Stream the 2013 Ultra Music Festival, Day 2

We brought you the stream of the 2013 Ultra Music Festival's Day 1 activities, and we're back again for the second day starting at 4PM EST, running to

khrisd4872 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

The 10 Oddest EDM Tour Rider Requests

As more money piles into the bank accounts of DJs, their status will rise, and with elevated status comes the perks of being a star. Some DJs take tha

androids4923 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App