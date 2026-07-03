"We Should Put the Cap On It": Chris Jericho Talks Chris Benoit Episode of 'Dark Side of the Ring'
Featured
Sports
Professional wrestling superstar Chris Jericho talks about his appearances on the Chris Benoit-focused episodes of VIceland's 'Dark Side of the Ring'.Khal
AEW World Champion comments on the "war" that's going on between the AEW and WWE in this clip from an upcoming Life at Complex interview.Khal
Since 1985, WrestleMania has been seen as the pinnacle of sports entertainment. Over-the-top set designs and celebrity cameos have added to its allure of the years, but nothing beats a compelling match between two top superstars. Here is a list of the top 20 matches in WrestleMania history.Mike DeStefano
Featuring WWE Superstars like Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Oba Femi, Liv Morgan, Je'Von Evans, Sol Ruca, and more!Khal