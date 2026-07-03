Chris Jericho

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Since 1985, WrestleMania has been seen as the pinnacle of sports entertainment. Over-the-top set designs and celebrity cameos have added to its allure of the years, but nothing beats a compelling match between two top superstars. Here is a list of the top 20 matches in WrestleMania history.
Mike DeStefano

Latest Stories

Chris Jericho Has Returned to AEW
Sports

Chris Jericho Returns to AEW on ‘Dynamite’ After Months of WWE Speculation

Inside the hometown AEW Dynamite moment that fueled the reaction in Winnipeg, with fans singing ‘Judas’ at the top of their lungs.

Bernadette Giacomazzo107 days ago
AEW Prez Tony Khan Says He 'Loves' Chris Jericho 'Very Much' Amid WWE Return Rumors
Sports

AEW President Tony Khan Says He ‘Loves’ Chris Jericho Amid WWE Return Rumors

As WWE return rumors swirl, AEW president Tony Khan had nothing but praise for Chris Jericho.

Bernadette Giacomazzo190 days ago
Chris Jericho Says 'You Never Know' Amid WWE Return Rumors
Sports

Chris Jericho Says 'You Never Know' Amid WWE Return Rumors

Chris Jericho weighed in on his wrestling future during a recent livestream, fueling fresh speculation about his next move.

Bernadette Giacomazzo194 days ago
WWE Star John Cena Pays Tribute to Chris Jericho at the Crown Jewel
Sports

WWE Star John Cena Pays Tribute to Chris Jericho at the Crown Jewel

Fans of the WWE may remember the move called 'The Walls of Jericho,' and those who forgot got their memories unlocked.

Bernadette Giacomazzo279 days ago
chris jericho
Sports

Chris Jericho's All Elite Wrestling Belt Was Stolen in Florida

The first champ of the new wrestling promotion had his belt stolen.

Alex Galbraith2509 days ago
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ric flair bday
Sports

Ric Flair Gets Emotional at Surprise Birthday Party Attended by Triple H, Charles Barkley, and Others

Dennis Rodman, Charles Barkley, Triple H, and Evander Holyfield were in attendance.

Abel Shifferaw2702 days ago
Chris Jericho, Monday Night Raw
Sports

Chris Jericho Adds Tom Brady to 'The List' for Jacking His 'G.O.A.T.' Nickname

Chris Jericho had some words for Tom Brady on 'Monday Night Raw.'

Khal3446 days ago
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Sports

Brock Lesnar and Chris Jericho Reportedly Almost Fought Over Randy Orton's Bloody Head Injury

Brock Lesnar and Chris Jericho reportedly almost fought at SummerSlam after Lesnar caused Randy Orton to sustain a bloody head injury.

Gavin Evans3615 days ago

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