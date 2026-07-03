Chip Tha Ripper

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kid cudi and chip tha ripper are pictured together
Music

Kid Cudi Shows Love to 'Second Home' New York City in Video for New Track "Don’t Worry" f/ Chip Tha Ripper

Cudi directs the video for the new track, which coincides with the latest issue of his 'Moon Man' comic.

Trace William Cowen668 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Chip Tha Ripper "Hy As F*ck"

Roll something and light it.

Complex5252 days ago
Music

Premiere: Chip Tha Ripper f/ Casey Veggies "The Jam"

Chip keeps things moving with some brand new music.

Jacob Moore5254 days ago
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Music

Listen: Chiddy Bang f/ Chip Tha Ripper "Extra Well"

Chiddy Bang's long-awaited debut album is dropping on February 28.

Jacob Moore5268 days ago
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Music

Mixtape: Chip Tha Ripper "Tell Ya Friends"

Tracks on tracks and plenty of big features.

Jacob Moore5290 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Chip Tha Ripper "Out Here"

Production by Lex Luger.

Jacob Moore5301 days ago
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Music

Listen: Chip Tha Ripper "Low Key"

Cleveland is in the building.

Complex5360 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Chip Tha Ripper f/ Wale "25 Wives"

A brand new collabo with production by Boi-1da.

Jacob Moore5388 days ago
Music

Listen: Chip Tha Ripper "A Crime"

An unreleased track from the Cleveland native surfaces.

Complex5450 days ago
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Music

Listen: Chip Tha Ripper f/ Like & Coco "Like Me Too"

New music from Cleveland's own.

Complex5477 days ago
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Music

Kid Cudi Shuts Down the Williamsburg Waterfront

The Cud Life Tour hit Brooklyn last night. Check out some pictures from the concert.

Nick Restivo5490 days ago
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Music

Video: The Cud Life Tour (Episodes 1-6)

Take a trip behind the scenes of Cudi's tour.

Jacob Moore5504 days ago
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Music

Video: Chip Tha Ripper "Everyday Chillin"

The life of a rapper.

Complex5532 days ago
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Music

Video: Chip Tha Ripper "The Entrance"

Old-school vibe for the new school times.

Complex5590 days ago
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Music

Video: Chip Tha Ripper "Cool Points"

New visuals from the Cleveland native's upcoming LP.

Complex5646 days ago

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