Chinese Food

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Latest Stories

Florida Man Claimed to Be a Prophet Wiping Out COVID-19 by Attacking Chinese Restaurant with Shovel
Life

Florida Man Says He’s a Prophet, Attacks Chinese Restaurant to 'Save Everyone'

Police say the suspect ranted about a new COVID strain and claimed he was a prophet ‘trying to save everyone’ as he smashed the Orlando restaurant’s kitchen.

Bernadette Giacomazzo141 days ago
The image shows the flag of China, a red flag with five yellow stars, flying against a cloudy sky.
Pop Culture

2026 is the Year Everyone Wants to 'Become Chinese': What to Know About the Viral TikTok Trend

Videos on the platform have seen white boys puffing cigarettes and chugging beer like retired Chinese uncles.

Joe Price184 days ago
Taylor Townsend of the United States talks to the media after losing to Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic in the fourth round on Day 8 of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2025 in New York City.
Sports

Tennis Star Taylor Townsend Apologizes After Accusing Chinese Buffet of 'Killing Frogs'

The tennis athlete was dining at a buffet in Shenzhen when she called the cuisine "crazy."

Jaelani Turner-Williams304 days ago
Man in a leather jacket and baseball cap with a woman in a dress and choker behind him
Music

Kendrick Lamar Gets Special Menu Dish Named After Him at Toronto Restaurant He Mentioned in Drake Diss Track

The rapper mentioned eating New Ho King's fried rice dish with dipping sauce in his diss song "Euphoria."

Mark Elibert799 days ago
Music

Kendrick Lamar Mentioning Random Toronto Restaurant in His Drake Diss Has Fans Leaving Five-Star Reviews

"I be at New Ho King eatin' fried rice with a dip sauce and blammy, crodie," K Dot raps on "Euphoria."

Joe Price808 days ago
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Music

R. Kelly Accuser Says She Was Locked in Room for Days Before Being Assaulted

In response to her testimony, the defense asked if the woman consumed MSG prior to the alleged assault, seemingly in an attempt to cast doubt on her story.

tara mahadevan1773 days ago
panda express
Life

Former Panda Express Employee Says She Was Forced to Strip During 'Trust-Building' Activity

An ex-Panda Express employee called the training seminars, which she claimed were required in order to be considered for a promotion, "bizarre."

tara mahadevan1956 days ago
Hong Shing Restaurant
Life

Chinese Restaurant Must Pay $10K for Asking Black Customers to Prepay for Meal

After realizing they were the only black people in the restaurant with no one else asked to prepay for their meals, Emile Wickham and friends noticed the abuse.

Marco Margaritoff3001 days ago
Pregnant Florida Woman's Belly
Life

Florida Woman Mistakes Full-Term Pregnancy for Food Poisoning

After mistaking her 4 a.m. stomach pains for food poisoning, this Florida woman was surprised to find out she had been pregnant for 37 weeks.

Marco Margaritoff3033 days ago
food skills mixian
Pop Culture

Chinese Mixian Is the Next Big Noodle Soup

At Little Tong Noodle Shop, chef Simone Tong pairs her mixian with home-style chicken broth, fermented chiles, and Chinese tea eggs. Covered with edible flowers, and topped with items like chicken confit and minced pork, mixian is as beautiful as it is hearty. We take a closer look on this episode of Food Skills.

First We Feast3141 days ago
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Dim Sum Thumb
Pop Culture

Dim Sum Dos and Don'ts with Mike Chen of Strictly Dumpling

Mike Chen from Strictly Dumpling schools Sean Evans on Dim Sum 101

Jackson Connor3287 days ago
FoodSkills Mr Bing
Pop Culture

Making the Popular Chinese Street Snack, Jianbing

n this episode of “Food Skills,” we visit Mr. Bing at the Bryant Park Winter Village (seasonal). Founder Brian Goldberg’s fond memories of eating jianbing—a crepe topped with an egg and filled with a variety of savory ingredients—in Beijing turned into a mission to introduce this Chinese street food to America.

First We Feast3470 days ago

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