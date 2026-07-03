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Florida Man Says He’s a Prophet, Attacks Chinese Restaurant to 'Save Everyone'
Police say the suspect ranted about a new COVID strain and claimed he was a prophet ‘trying to save everyone’ as he smashed the Orlando restaurant’s kitchen.
2026 is the Year Everyone Wants to 'Become Chinese': What to Know About the Viral TikTok Trend
Videos on the platform have seen white boys puffing cigarettes and chugging beer like retired Chinese uncles.
Tennis Star Taylor Townsend Apologizes After Accusing Chinese Buffet of 'Killing Frogs'
The tennis athlete was dining at a buffet in Shenzhen when she called the cuisine "crazy."
Kendrick Lamar Gets Special Menu Dish Named After Him at Toronto Restaurant He Mentioned in Drake Diss Track
The rapper mentioned eating New Ho King's fried rice dish with dipping sauce in his diss song "Euphoria."
Kendrick Lamar Mentioning Random Toronto Restaurant in His Drake Diss Has Fans Leaving Five-Star Reviews
"I be at New Ho King eatin' fried rice with a dip sauce and blammy, crodie," K Dot raps on "Euphoria."
R. Kelly Accuser Says She Was Locked in Room for Days Before Being Assaulted
In response to her testimony, the defense asked if the woman consumed MSG prior to the alleged assault, seemingly in an attempt to cast doubt on her story.
Former Panda Express Employee Says She Was Forced to Strip During 'Trust-Building' Activity
An ex-Panda Express employee called the training seminars, which she claimed were required in order to be considered for a promotion, "bizarre."
Chinese Restaurant Must Pay $10K for Asking Black Customers to Prepay for Meal
After realizing they were the only black people in the restaurant with no one else asked to prepay for their meals, Emile Wickham and friends noticed the abuse.
Florida Woman Mistakes Full-Term Pregnancy for Food Poisoning
After mistaking her 4 a.m. stomach pains for food poisoning, this Florida woman was surprised to find out she had been pregnant for 37 weeks.
Chinese Mixian Is the Next Big Noodle Soup
At Little Tong Noodle Shop, chef Simone Tong pairs her mixian with home-style chicken broth, fermented chiles, and Chinese tea eggs. Covered with edible flowers, and topped with items like chicken confit and minced pork, mixian is as beautiful as it is hearty. We take a closer look on this episode of Food Skills.
Dim Sum Dos and Don'ts with Mike Chen of Strictly Dumpling
Mike Chen from Strictly Dumpling schools Sean Evans on Dim Sum 101
Making the Popular Chinese Street Snack, Jianbing
n this episode of “Food Skills,” we visit Mr. Bing at the Bryant Park Winter Village (seasonal). Founder Brian Goldberg’s fond memories of eating jianbing—a crepe topped with an egg and filled with a variety of savory ingredients—in Beijing turned into a mission to introduce this Chinese street food to America.