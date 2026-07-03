Census

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Latest Stories

Harry Styles performing on European tour
Music

Harry Styles Is Required to Participate in New Zealand Census When He’s There to Perform

Harry Styles will be legally required to participate in the New Zealand census because it's taking place on the same day as his performance in the country.

taramhdvn1240 days ago
2020 Census Undercounted Hispanic, Black and Native American Residents
Life

Hispanic, Black, and Indigenous Residents Undercounted in 2020 U.S. Census

Hispanic, Black, and Native American residents were undercounted in the census, which is the basis for federal funding and political representation.

Joshua Espinoza1590 days ago
census
Life

Poverty Rate in U.S. Fell Last Year Due to Federal Pandemic Aid, Census Data Shows

While the official poverty rate for 2020 was a single percentage higher than that of 2019, a more all-encompassing look at data shows a more nuanced takeaway.

Trace William Cowen1768 days ago
census-whites
Life

U.S. Sees Boom in Diversity as White Population Declines

The U.S. is seeing a boost in diversity—particularly with Latinx and Asian residents—while the nation's white population is steadily on the decline.

tara mahadevan1800 days ago
covid
Life

New Data Shows Pandemic's Impact on How Americans Spent Their Time in 2020

The data is pulled from the American Time Use Survey, which itself had to pause its collection process for two months early in the pandemic.

Trace William Cowen1816 days ago
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2020 census end
Life

People Are Concerned as U.S. Census Bureau Plans to Wrap up Data Collection Early

In order to be counted in the 2020 census, households must complete the U.S. Census Bureau's survey by Sept. 31, the agency's new deadline.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2174 days ago
2020 census trump
Life

Trump Orders Census Not to Count Undocumented People

Trump has signed a memo instructing the U.S. Census Bureau to exclude undocumented immigrants from numbers used to divide up Congressional seats.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2188 days ago
supreme court
Life

Supreme Court Blocks Citizenship Question on 2020 Census (UPDATE)

The president's immigration policy suffered a major setback as a result of the ruling.

Hannah Lifshutz2578 days ago
Canada Population Growth
Life

Canada's Population Has Grown By Five Percent In Five Years

Statistics Canada has released its 2016 census and Canada's population has grown five per cent in as many years.

jayemkayem3447 days ago
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