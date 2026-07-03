Latest Stories
Harry Styles Is Required to Participate in New Zealand Census When He’s There to Perform
Harry Styles will be legally required to participate in the New Zealand census because it's taking place on the same day as his performance in the country.
Hispanic, Black, and Indigenous Residents Undercounted in 2020 U.S. Census
Hispanic, Black, and Native American residents were undercounted in the census, which is the basis for federal funding and political representation.
Poverty Rate in U.S. Fell Last Year Due to Federal Pandemic Aid, Census Data Shows
While the official poverty rate for 2020 was a single percentage higher than that of 2019, a more all-encompassing look at data shows a more nuanced takeaway.
U.S. Sees Boom in Diversity as White Population Declines
The U.S. is seeing a boost in diversity—particularly with Latinx and Asian residents—while the nation's white population is steadily on the decline.
New Data Shows Pandemic's Impact on How Americans Spent Their Time in 2020
The data is pulled from the American Time Use Survey, which itself had to pause its collection process for two months early in the pandemic.
People Are Concerned as U.S. Census Bureau Plans to Wrap up Data Collection Early
In order to be counted in the 2020 census, households must complete the U.S. Census Bureau's survey by Sept. 31, the agency's new deadline.
Trump Orders Census Not to Count Undocumented People
Trump has signed a memo instructing the U.S. Census Bureau to exclude undocumented immigrants from numbers used to divide up Congressional seats.
Supreme Court Blocks Citizenship Question on 2020 Census (UPDATE)
The president's immigration policy suffered a major setback as a result of the ruling.
Trump Is Scaring Foreign-Born Residents From Participating in the Census
The numbers could be off bigly.
Canada's Population Has Grown By Five Percent In Five Years
Statistics Canada has released its 2016 census and Canada's population has grown five per cent in as many years.