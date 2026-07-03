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Life
People Are Concerned as U.S. Census Bureau Plans to Wrap up Data Collection Early
In order to be counted in the 2020 census, households must complete the U.S. Census Bureau's survey by Sept. 31, the agency's new deadline.
Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2174 days ago