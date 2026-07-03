Cassius Clay

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Music

Boy George Recounts Meeting ‘Genius’ Muhammad Ali, Says He Told Him He Was a ‘Very Pretty Boy’

The “Karma Chameleon” singer is marking his return to Broadway in 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical.'

tara mahadevan984 days ago
One Night In Miami
Pop Culture

Trailer for Regina King-Directed ‘One Night in Miami’ Unites Cassius Clay, Malcolm X, Jim Brown, and Sam Cooke

Muhammad Ali celebrated his first win over Sonny Liston with Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown. 'One Night In Miami' speculates how that might have gone.

Alex Galbraith2068 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Muhammad Ali's Funeral Procession Invites 'Anyone From the World to Say Goodbye'

Muhammad Ali's funeral procession will take place on Friday in Louisville, and will "allow anyone that is there from the world to say goodbye."

Gavin Evans3695 days ago

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