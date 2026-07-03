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Watch Diddy Join James Corden for 'Carpool Karaoke'
In an appearance on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' for "Carpool Karaoke," Diddy revealed there are only two people who call him by his real name.
Lil Nas X Explains Why He Stopped Dating Famous People
In an appearance on James Corden’s ‘Carpool Karaoke,’ Lil Nas X revealed that he’s decided against dating anyone famous after using Raya for some time.
Chris Redd and Method Man Sing Nickelback in This Exclusive ‘Carpool Karaoke: The Series’ Clip
In this exclusive clip from Apple TV+'s hit Emmy-winning series, 'Carpool Karaoke', Chris Redd tells Method Man why he started liking Nickelback out of spite.
James Corden Explains How 'Carpool Karaoke' Humanizes His Guests on 'Hot Ones'
On the latest episode of 'Hot Ones,' actor and TV host James Corden broke down how his recurring 'Carpool Karaoke' segment “humanizes” his celebrity guests.
Nicki Minaj Joins James Corden for 'Carpool Karaoke' Comeback, Talks Anxiety of Being 'Constantly Scrutinized'
The rapper served as the first guest for the return of 'The Late Late Show' segment. Camila Cabello will take the passenger seat later this month.
Nicki Minaj Does Adele Impression and Bows Down to Unforgettable Video of Singer Rapping “Monster” Verse
Nicki told James Corden his "Carpool Karaoke" segment with Adele "made my day, my year" and that she "probably got a thousand phone calls about that one thing."
Justin Bieber Returns to 'Carpool Karaoke' With 'Changes' Songs, "Smelly Cat," and Tom Cruise Talk
Bieber also released a country remix of "Yummy."
James Corden and Justin Bieber Joke About 'Carpool Karaoke' Controversy
James Corden is finally speaking out about his recent controversy.
Fans Stunned to Learn James Corden Sometimes Doesn’t Drive During 'Carpool Karaoke'
A viral clip caused people to stop and think way too hard about whether James Corden is driving during 'Carpool Karaoke' or not.
Watch Billie Eilish Sing "Bad Guy" With James Corden on 'Carpool Karaoke'
They also sang "Ocean Eyes," "all the good girls go to hell," and "when the party's over."
Chance the Rapper Talks Obama Phone Calls, Tries Veggies on 'Carpool Karaoke'
Chance also talked Kanye's spontaneity.
Eddie Murphy and Seth Rogen Appear in 'Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee' Season 11 Trailer
Jerry Seinfeld's mobile talk show will return to Netflix on July 19.
Watch Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson Sing "7 Rings" on 'Carpool Karaoke'
The 'Captain Marvel' stars also stopped to pick up a guy with a lie detector test on a new episode of 'Carpool Karaoke.'
Here's Travis Scott and Kevin Durant's ’Carpool Karaoke' Episode
They hit "Sicko Mode," "Goosebumps," "Super Freak," and more.
Watch Cardi B Take a Driving Lesson and Perform for Senior Citizens on 'Carpool Karaoke'
The highly anticipated Cardi B edition of the 'Late Late Show' segment is here, and it more than lives up to its promise.
Cardi B's 'Carpool Karaoke' Gets a Teaser
Cardi B is next up on 'Carpool Karaoke,' which sources say is hosted by one of the late night Jimmys.
Migos Put Their Own Spin on a Neil Diamond Classic on 'Carpool Karaoke'
So, we can all agree that this is the finest 'Carpool Karaoke' in history, right?
Migos to Appear on 'Carpool Karaoke'
Oh f*ck yeah. Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff are next up on James Corden's 'Carpool Karaoke.'