Capo Lee

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Silencer - First Treatment
Music

Grime Super-Producer Silencer Shares New 17-Track Project ‘First Treatment’ f/ Jme, Griminal, D Double E & More

Even when things go a little quiet, or perhaps especially when the rest of the scene goes quiet, Silencer has always been grime's North Star.

James Keith1319 days ago
manga saint hilare p money capo lee man know
Music

Manga Saint Hilare Calls On P Money & Capo Lee For “Man Know”

Unapologetically grimey production by JakeBob sets the trio up perfectly as they combine their diverse flows with confident bars. The single follows the recent

Ezra Olaoya1534 days ago
Capo Lee, Jme, Frisco, Shorty
Music

Capo Lee, Jme, Frisco & Shorty Share Collaborative 'Norf Face' Project

Last month, four of North London’s finest MCs—Capo Lee, Jme, Frisco and Shorty—made the surprise announcement that not only had they been in the studio together

James Keith1960 days ago
fifa 21 soundtrack
Sports

FIFA 21's New Soundtrack Features The Biggest Selection Of Grime & UK Rap Tracks To Date

This year's edition of the world's biggest football game includes the biggest selection of UK rap to date.

Jacob Davey2118 days ago
capo
Music

Capo Lee Taps Frisco, Shorty For New Cut "Sekky"

Produced by Sir Spyro and Rude Kid.

Tobi Oke2811 days ago
Star.One (credit: Cian Davies)
Music

Star.One Recruit Capo Lee And Dakota Sixx To Bless Their New Garage-Leaning Single "Selection"

Check out the Karl John visuals to be transported to the golden age of garage.

Denzil Bell2819 days ago
Drunken Masters (credit: Dominik Wilzok)
Music

Premiere: German Producers Drunken Masters Mix Styles With Capo Lee On New Single "Run This"

A bass-driven, dancefloor thriller from start to finish.

Aaron Bishop2950 days ago
Capo The Champ
Music

Capo Lee Drops 7-Track 'Capo The Champ' EP Featuring D Double E And Bossman Birdie

North London's Capo Lee has been setting pace this year.

Aaron Bishop3155 days ago
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heavy
Music

Premiere: The HeavyTrackerz Call On Ghetts, President T, Double S And Capo Lee For “Black Widow”

Taken from their forthcoming debut album, 'Odyssey: A Musical Journey'.

Joseph JP Patterson3258 days ago
big zuu
Music

Big Zuu And Capo Lee Unveil Video For Fan Favourite "No Restarts"

Look out for cameos from P Money, Sir Spyro, Splurt Diablo, Faze Miyake and a few others besides.

James Keith3258 days ago
Music

Get "Liff" With Iglew's Icy Edit Of Capo Lee's Grime Banger

The track is available as a free download inside.

James Keith3840 days ago
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