Call Of Duty Black Ops 2

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A person stands on stage at a gaming event with "Call of Duty: Black Ops III" displayed on screens, alongside the Activision logo.
Pop Culture

The Plot of ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops II’ Is Stunning Similar To The US-China Trade War

Released in 2012, the game centered around a conflict between the two countries in 2025.

Jose Martinez463 days ago
Pop Culture

Family of Angolan Rebel Leader Sues Activision for Portrayal in 'Call of Duty: Black Ops II'

The family of Angolan rebel leader Jonas Sivimbi is trying to sue Activision for €1 million for his depiction in 'Call of Duty: Black Ops II'

Jerry Gadiano3836 days ago
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Pop Culture

Major League Gaming Welcomes 'Planetside 2' to the Big Leagues

Plus 'Black Ops 2' and 'League of Legends' in Major League Gaming's 2013 Winter circuit.

Michael Rougeau4921 days ago
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Pop Culture

Don't Let Pesky 'Jobs' and 'Lady Friends' Interfere With Your 'Black Ops 2'

Activision has created a new anti-hero to help you game more.

Michael Rougeau4924 days ago
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Pop Culture

'Black Ops 2' DLC Pack 'Revolution' Coming to Xbox Jan. 29

With four new maps, one Zombies map, one new Zombies mode, and a new weapon.

Michael Rougeau4937 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Call of Duty: Black Ops II" Rage Moments Retro Montage (Video)

We'd play more 'COD' if it looked like this.

Hanuman Welch4938 days ago
Pop Culture

'Nuketown Zombies' is Out Now for 'Black Ops 2' Xbox 360 Season Pass Holders

Other platforms to follow, says Activision.

Michael Rougeau4965 days ago
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Pop Culture

MLG Kicks Off December with an In-Depth Look at Competitive 'Starcraft 2'

MLG's December programming will include 'Halo 4,' 'Black Ops 2,' 'Starcraft 2,' 'League of Legends' and more.

Michael Rougeau4974 days ago
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Pop Culture

Australian Beats World Record with 122-Hour 'Black Ops 2' Marathon

Gets lots and lots of score streaks.

Michael Rougeau4988 days ago
Pop Culture

PROMO: Turtle Beach Equips "Call Of Duty®: Black Ops II" Fans With Advanced Weaponry

New limited edition Ear Force headsets take game play to a next other auditory level.

Complex4993 days ago
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Pop Culture

Petraeus is in 'Black Ops 2' as the Secretary of Defense

Today's 'Call of Duty' release features a rather awkward cameo.

Michael Rougeau4994 days ago
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Pop Culture

Michael Rooker Talks 'Black Ops 2' and the Return of Merle on 'The Walking Dead'

Rooker plays Mike Harper in 'Black Ops 2.'

Michael Rougeau4994 days ago

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