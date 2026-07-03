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The Plot of ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops II’ Is Stunning Similar To The US-China Trade War
Released in 2012, the game centered around a conflict between the two countries in 2025.
Family of Angolan Rebel Leader Sues Activision for Portrayal in 'Call of Duty: Black Ops II'
The family of Angolan rebel leader Jonas Sivimbi is trying to sue Activision for €1 million for his depiction in 'Call of Duty: Black Ops II'
Someone Beat The Cuba "Call of Duty: Black Ops" Mission Without Firing A Gun (Video)
Good job!
Interview: San Francisco Giants Pitcher Matt Cain Talks New "Call Of Duty" Maps And Staying Alive In Multiplayer
He pitches no-hitters by day and snipes noobs by night.
Major League Gaming Welcomes 'Planetside 2' to the Big Leagues
Plus 'Black Ops 2' and 'League of Legends' in Major League Gaming's 2013 Winter circuit.
Don't Let Pesky 'Jobs' and 'Lady Friends' Interfere With Your 'Black Ops 2'
Activision has created a new anti-hero to help you game more.
'Black Ops 2' DLC Pack 'Revolution' Coming to Xbox Jan. 29
With four new maps, one Zombies map, one new Zombies mode, and a new weapon.
"Call of Duty: Black Ops II" Rage Moments Retro Montage (Video)
We'd play more 'COD' if it looked like this.
'Nuketown Zombies' is Out Now for 'Black Ops 2' Xbox 360 Season Pass Holders
Other platforms to follow, says Activision.
MLG Kicks Off December with an In-Depth Look at Competitive 'Starcraft 2'
MLG's December programming will include 'Halo 4,' 'Black Ops 2,' 'Starcraft 2,' 'League of Legends' and more.
Guy Ritchie and Robert Downey, Jr. Behind the Scenes of that 'Black Ops 2' Trailer (Video)
You know the one.
"Black Ops 2" Earn Your Weapon Camo Faster to Get Your Diamond Camouflage (Video)
Ice out your gear starting now.
Australian Beats World Record with 122-Hour 'Black Ops 2' Marathon
Gets lots and lots of score streaks.
PROMO: Turtle Beach Equips "Call Of Duty®: Black Ops II" Fans With Advanced Weaponry
New limited edition Ear Force headsets take game play to a next other auditory level.
Petraeus is in 'Black Ops 2' as the Secretary of Defense
Today's 'Call of Duty' release features a rather awkward cameo.
Michael Rooker Talks 'Black Ops 2' and the Return of Merle on 'The Walking Dead'
Rooker plays Mike Harper in 'Black Ops 2.'