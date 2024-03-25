50 Cent Shares 2003 Clip of Him Flirting With Vivica A. Fox: 'I Gotta Learn to Shut the F*ck Up'

50 Cent swears he's over actress Vivica A. Fox.
On Sunday, the rapper and media mogul shared a throwback clip on Instagram of him winning Best New Artist at the 2003 BET Awards. After being presented the award by Stevie Wonder, Fifty gave an acceptance speech where he thanked his fans, Dr. Dre, and himself. Then, he shot his shot with the Kill Bill star.
“I’m just happy to be present with all of these beautiful people in here… I want to thank Vivica Fox for wearing that dress too,” he concluded his speech, the camera panning over to a humored Fox.
But apparently, 50 Cent has regrets about the grand gesture of flirtation, as he looked back on his early 2000s 'rizz' with displeasure. "I look back 👀at some of the shit that I did 🤨I gotta learn to shut the fvck up," he wrote in the caption. "Look at that look at end that’s trouble."
The two dated shortly after the 2003 BET Awards, even attending the MTV Video Music Awards together in the same year. After three months of a brief relationship, the two broke up and have occasionally gotten into public spats in the media ever since. Despite Fox later appearing as the ex-girlfriend in Fif's 2009 music video for "Do You Think About Me," there's been constant bad blood between them.
July 2020 was when Fox aired out Fif for having "fuckboy tendencies" on FOX Soul talk show Cocktails With Queens, to which the "Many Men" rapper shot back in a since-deleted Instagram post. “Vivica still in love with me, i dated her for 4 months 17 years ago and she’s still angry with me. I’m starting to feel like my [eggplant emoji] is serious," he wrote, per HipHopDX.
In a 2021 DJ Vlad interview, Fox professed that the G-Unit founder was the "love of my life" but that "the relationship ended is because we went way too public, way too fast."
Unfortunately, it sounds like Fifty doesn't want a do-over.