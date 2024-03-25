50 Cent Shares 2003 Clip of Him Flirting With Vivica A. Fox: 'I Gotta Learn to Shut the F*ck Up'

50 Cent swears he's over actress Vivica A. Fox.

On Sunday, the rapper and media mogul shared a throwback clip on Instagram of him winning Best New Artist at the 2003 BET Awards. After being presented the award by Stevie Wonder, Fifty gave an acceptance speech where he thanked his fans, Dr. Dre, and himself. Then, he shot his shot with the Kill Bill star.

“I’m just happy to be present with all of these beautiful people in here… I want to thank Vivica Fox for wearing that dress too,” he concluded his speech, the camera panning over to a humored Fox.

But apparently, 50 Cent has regrets about the grand gesture of flirtation, as he looked back on his early 2000s 'rizz' with displeasure. "I look back 👀at some of the shit that I did 🤨I gotta learn to shut the fvck up," he wrote in the caption. "Look at that look at end that’s trouble."