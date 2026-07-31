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A split image of two people: on the left, Nettspend with long blond hair in a white t-shirt; on the right, Pinkpantheress with long brown hair in a colorful dress.
Music

Nettspend Brings Out PinkPantheress at Los Angeles ‘BAFK’ Tour Stop

Nettspend is currently on tour to promote his debut mixtape, 'Bad A*s F*cking Kid.'

tara mahadevan590 days ago

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