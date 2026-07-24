Bobbyboy Records

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Def Jam Announces Joint Venture With Logic's BobbyBoy Records

In a message to his fans on his Instagram, Logic has announced a joint venture with Def Jam Recordings for a label of his own entitled BobbyBoy Records.

Joe Price2598 days ago

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