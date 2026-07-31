Andre The Giant

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Former WWE Star Mark Henry Calls Andre the Giant the 'Greatest Wrestler of All Time'
Sports

Former WWE Star Mark Henry Says Andre the Giant Was ‘The Greatest of All Time’

'I would love to go in the ‘way back’ machine and go wrestle Andre the Giant,' Henry said to Brandon 'Scoop B' Robinson.

Bernadette Giacomazzo254 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Watch Shaq's Entire Appearance at WrestleMania 32's Andre the Giant Battle Royal

Years after he pulled out of WrestleMania, Shaquille O'Neal made a surprise appearance during the Andre the Giant Battle Royal last night in Dallas. He ...

Gavin Evans3777 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Hulk Hogan Admits He Didn’t Know If Andre the Giant Was Going to Let Him Win at WrestleMania III During Trial

Hulk Hogan was forced to testify about his classic match with Andre the Giant.

Khal3804 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Joe Theismann Talks About the Time He Tried to Recruit Andre the Giant to Play for the Redskins

It produced one of the most amazing photos of all time.

Chris Yuscavage3857 days ago

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