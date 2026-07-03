Allison Taylor

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Music

Premiere: Watch Allison Taylor's "Bells" Video From the 'Entourage' Movie Soundtrack

Today pop wonder Allison Taylor Premieres The Video for "Bells" handpicked by Scott Vener for the 'Entourage' Movie Soundtrack

jessielmorris4054 days ago
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Music

'Entourage' Music Supervisor Scott Vener Strikes Again with Allison Taylor's "Bells"

Entourage music supervisor Scott Vener strikes again with Allison Taylor's "Bells."

jessielmorris4063 days ago

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