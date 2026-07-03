Featured
This month’s roundup of Canadian releases is all about the fresh sounds bringing us into a new season. Here are the best homegrown bangers of March.Sumiko Wilson
The Canadian streaming sensation talks about his upcoming album, his Arab Muslim background, and working with XO CEO Wassim "Sal" Slaiby.Ehmer Asim
The best new music this week includes songs from Jay Electronica, JAY-Z, Don Toliver, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Fivio Foreign, YNW Melly, and more.Jessica Mckinney
See which tech moguls are part of the elite $1 club.Alex Bracetti