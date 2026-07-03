Ali G

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Latest Stories

Sacha Baron Cohen Has Revived the Ali G Character at Wimbledon
Pop Culture

Ali G Crashes Wimbledon Final Amid Reports of New Movie

Inside the wild Centre Court stunt, fan selfies, and weed jokes that turned a 'borin wimbledore final' into Ali G’s big comeback moment.

Bernadette Giacomazzo4 days ago
borat
Pop Culture

Sacha Baron Cohen Looks Back on Trump Interview: 'He Completely Believed That Ali G Was Real'

Cohen can currently be seen in 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' and the 'Borat' sequel, with the latter marking the first time he's had to wear a bulletproof vest.

Trace William Cowen2090 days ago
Pop Culture

Bristol Street Artist JPS Has Been Spray Painting Pop Culture Puns

Permanent Staines. Booyakasha.

Lewis Scrafton4344 days ago

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