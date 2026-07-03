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Alina Baraz Releases New EP 'Moongate'
Alina Baraz has shared her second EP of the year, 'Moongate.' She shared her first EP, 'Sunbeam' in September, following her debut 2020 album, 'It Was Divine.'
Stream Alina Baraz's New EP 'Sunbeam'
The singer-songwriter announced that 'Sunbeam' is one of two EPs she has on deck. The second project, which is untitled, is expected to arrive "soon."
Alina Baraz Shares New Song "Alone With You"
Alina Baraz has shared her new song "Alone with You," her first release since her April 2020 debut album 'It Was Divine.' Give it a listen here.
Stream Alina Baraz's 'It Was Divine' Album f/ Nas, 6lack, Khalid, and Smino
Alina Baraz has released her debut studio album 'It Was Divine.'
Alina Baraz Shares "Endlessly" Single Off Her Forthcoming Debut Album
'It Was Divine' is slated to drop on May 5.
Best New Music This Week: Jay Electronica, Don Toliver, Lil Uzi Vert, and More
The best new music this week includes songs from Jay Electronica, JAY-Z, Don Toliver, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Fivio Foreign, YNW Melly, and more.
Alina Baraz Shares "Morocco" f/ 6lack, Announces Debut Album 'It Was Divine'
Alina Baraz's album 'It Was Divine' arrives May 5.
R&B Singer-Songwriter Alina Baraz Debuts Pastel-Colored "Feels Right" Video
Alina Baraz kicked off the year in style with her fantastic nine-song project 'The Color of You,' which followed her 2015 EP 'Urban Flora.'
Alina Baraz Announces North American Tour
The 27-date trek will kick off in September.
Exclusive: Alina Baraz Shares "I Don't Even Know Why Though" Video and Talks 'The Color of You'
Alina Baraz has released the follow-up to her impressive EP 'Urban Flora.'
Premiere: Listen to FKJ's Remix of Alina Baraz & Galimatias' "Pretty Thoughts"
Summertime vibes are in full effect on this FKJ remix.
Premiere: Stream Alina Baraz & Galimatias' 'Urban Flora' EP
Their eight-song project delivers some of the most alluring vibes we've heard in quite sometime.
Listen to Alina Baraz & Galimatias' "Can I"
Off their upcoming project, 'Urban Flora.'