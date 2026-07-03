Alina Baraz

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Cover Art for Alina Baraz New Project
Music

Alina Baraz Releases New EP 'Moongate'

Alina Baraz has shared her second EP of the year, 'Moongate.' She shared her first EP, 'Sunbeam' in September, following her debut 2020 album, 'It Was Divine.'

tara mahadevan1723 days ago
Alina Baraz 'Sunbeam'
Music

Stream Alina Baraz's New EP 'Sunbeam'

The singer-songwriter announced that 'Sunbeam' is one of two EPs she has on deck. The second project, which is untitled, is expected to arrive "soon."

Joshua Espinoza1758 days ago
alina-baraz
Music

Alina Baraz Shares New Song "Alone With You"

Alina Baraz has shared her new song "Alone with You," her first release since her April 2020 debut album 'It Was Divine.' Give it a listen here.

tara mahadevan1822 days ago
Alina Baraz
Music

Stream Alina Baraz's 'It Was Divine' Album f/ Nas, 6lack, Khalid, and Smino

Alina Baraz has released her debut studio album 'It Was Divine.'

Joe Price2276 days ago
Alina Baraz "Endlessly"
Music

Alina Baraz Shares "Endlessly" Single Off Her Forthcoming Debut Album

'It Was Divine' is slated to drop on May 5.

Joshua Espinoza2291 days ago
Advertisement
Best New Music This Week
Music

Best New Music This Week: Jay Electronica, Don Toliver, Lil Uzi Vert, and More

The best new music this week includes songs from Jay Electronica, JAY-Z, Don Toliver, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Fivio Foreign, YNW Melly, and more.

Jessica Mckinney2318 days ago
alina baraz
Music

Alina Baraz Shares "Morocco" f/ 6lack, Announces Debut Album 'It Was Divine'

Alina Baraz's album 'It Was Divine' arrives May 5.

tara mahadevan2321 days ago
Alina Baraz
Music

R&B Singer-Songwriter Alina Baraz Debuts Pastel-Colored "Feels Right" Video

Alina Baraz kicked off the year in style with her fantastic nine-song project 'The Color of You,' which followed her 2015 EP 'Urban Flora.'

Joe Price2857 days ago
Alina Baraz
Music

Alina Baraz Announces North American Tour

The 27-date trek will kick off in September.

Joshua Espinoza2971 days ago
Alina Baraz
Music

Exclusive: Alina Baraz Shares "I Don't Even Know Why Though" Video and Talks 'The Color of You'

Alina Baraz has released the follow-up to her impressive EP 'Urban Flora.'

edwinortiz3025 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Music

Premiere: Listen to FKJ's Remix of Alina Baraz & Galimatias' "Pretty Thoughts"

Summertime vibes are in full effect on this FKJ remix.

edwinortiz4002 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Premiere: Stream Alina Baraz & Galimatias' 'Urban Flora' EP

Their eight-song project delivers some of the most alluring vibes we've heard in quite sometime.

edwinortiz4079 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Listen to Alina Baraz & Galimatias' "Can I"

Off their upcoming project, 'Urban Flora.'

edwinortiz4104 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App