Air Jordan 23

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Air Jordan 23 College PEs
Sneakers

Jordan Brand Schools Get Exclusive Air Jordan 23s

Mascots and logos featured on unreleased pairs.

Brandon Richard891 days ago
Air Jordan 23 'Year of the Rabbit' 2023 FB8947 001 Pair
Sneakers

'Year of the Rabbit' Air Jordan 23 Coming Next Month

Jordan Brand to celebrate 2023 Lunar New Year and the 'Year of the Rabbit' with a new Air Jordan 23 release. Here's an official look at the release.

Victor Deng1312 days ago
Air Jordan 23 Chicago Restock Side
Sneakers

The "Chicago" Air Jordan 23 Is Restocking Online Tomorrow

The "Chicago" Air Jordan 23 will be available online through Footaction.

Brandon Richard3494 days ago
White Trophy Room Jordan 23
Sneakers

Trophy Room x Air Jordan 23s Restock Today

The Trophy Room x Air Jordan 23 is releasing online again.

Brendan Dunne3516 days ago
Jordan SoleFly XX3 profile
Sneakers

SoleFly Hits a Home Run with Marlins-Inspired Air Jordan 23 Collaboration

Release details for the limited edition sneakers.

Brandon Richard3577 days ago
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Solefly x Air Jordan XX3
Sneakers

SoleFly Made Marlins-Inspired Jordan 23s

For the 305.

Riley Jones3580 days ago
Sneakers

Black "Trophy Room" Air Jordan 23s Release on Saturday

And it looks like they're pretty limited.

Brendan Dunne3708 days ago
Sneakers

Trophy Room Air Jordans Are Releasing Online

An update on the black pair from this Air Jordan XX3 pack.

Brendan Dunne3713 days ago
Trophy Room x Air Jordan XX3 23 Release Date 853336 023
Sneakers

Michael Jordan's Son Will Release Special Air Jordans To Celebrate His New Store

Take a look at the "Trophy Room" Air Jordan XX3 Pack.

Brandon Richard3717 days ago

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