Adidas NMD City Sock

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Parley x Adidas NMD CS1 'Core Black/Blue Spirit' AC8597 (Promo)
Sneakers

Parley x Adidas NMD_CS1 Drops This Month

The release date and details for the Parley for the Oceans x Adidas NMD CS1 sneakers.

Riley Jones3041 days ago
Adidas NMD R1 'Sashiko' BZ0219 (Lateral)
Sneakers

Adidas Is Releasing More Yeezy Lookalikes This Weekend

Adidas is releasing the Adidas NMD_R1 and NMD City Sock 2 "Sashiko" pack this weekend.

Mike DeStefano3257 days ago
Triple Black Adidas NMD CS1 Trail The Good Will Out
Sneakers

The Next 'Triple Black' Adidas NMD

Triple black Adidas NMD City Socks by The Good Will Out releasing on Sept. 16.

Brendan Dunne3259 days ago
Adidas NMD CS2 Ronin Pack (2)
Sneakers

Adidas Is Ready to Launch Its NMD City Sock Sequel

Adidas unveils the sequel to the popular NMD City Sock.

Brandon Richard3403 days ago
Kith x Naked Adidas Consortium Sneaker Exchange NMD CS2
Sneakers

Kith and Naked Team Up for the Next Adidas Consortium Sneaker Exchange

Kith x Naked Adidas Consortium Sneaker Exchange Pack releases on March 4.

Amir Ismael3434 days ago
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Adidas NMD City Sock "Black/Gum"
Sneakers

Adidas NMD City Sock Gets Gum Bottoms

The Adidas NMD City Sock "Gum" Pack is expected to release on February 4.

Amir Ismael3467 days ago
Adidas NMD City Sock Low
Sneakers

The Adidas NMD City Sock Goes Low-Top

A first look at what could possibly be the Adidas NMD_CS2.

Amir Ismael3481 days ago
End Adidas NMD C1 Profile
Sneakers

This NMD Collaboration Releases Next Weekend

U.K. sneaker retailer End Clothing readies the release of its NMD C1 collaboration from a new Consortium pack.

Brendan Dunne3552 days ago
Adidas NMD City Sock Grey White S32191
Sneakers

This Week Gets Better for Adidas NMD Fans

An adidas NMD City Sock is releasing on Saturday.

Brendan Dunne3619 days ago
adidas NMD City Sock White Side
Sneakers

Get Ready for the adidas NMD City Sock in White

The adidas NMD_CS1 presented in white and gum.

Brandon Richard3621 days ago
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