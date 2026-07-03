Adidas NMD

After its 2015 debut, the Adidas NMD immediately became a symbol of modern sneaker culture, merging the brand’s running heritage with contemporary streetwear vibes. The shoe’s standout feature was its innovative use of Boost cushioning paired with vintage-inspired design cues, setting it apart from other Adidas models. The NMD is instantly identifiable by the blocks embedded in the midsole, giving it a distinctive profile that sneakerheads recognize worldwide. Its ongoing popularity is fueled by constant releases featuring new materials and colorways, making it a go-to choice for collectors who value both performance roots and urban style evolution.

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Rimowa x Adidas NMD_S1 Collab HQ3962
Sneakers

Rimowa Collaborates on the Adidas NMD_S1

German luggage company Rimowa has a Adidas NMD_S1 collab dropping in November 2022. Click here for a detailed look along with the official release info.

Victor Deng1342 days ago
Philllllthy x Adidas NMD S1 (Lateral)
Sneakers

Philllllthy x Adidas NMD S1 Expected to Release This Year

Early information on an upcoming collaboration between designer Phillip “Philllllthy” Leyesa and Adidas on the NMD S1 sneaker. Find out more details here.

Riley Jones1456 days ago
South Park x Adidas Collection
Sneakers

Full Look at the South Park x Adidas Collection

The highly anticipated South Park x Adidas collection has officially been confirmed to drop in March 2022. Click here for a full look at the capsule.

Victor Deng1583 days ago
Adidas NMD V3 "OG" GX5784
Sneakers

Detailed Look at the 'OG' Adidas NMD V3

Official images have surfaced of the Adidas NMD V3 calling back to original colorways of the Adidas NMD_R1 from 2015. Click here for a detailed look.

seanvillavicencio1663 days ago
Adidas NMD_S1 White GZ7900 (Lateral)
Sneakers

Adidas Has a New NMD Model on the Way

Official images of a new version of the Adidas NMD shoe, the NMD_S1, have surfaced on Adidas' website. Click here for a closer look and the release info.

Victor Deng1761 days ago
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Nice Kicks x Adidas Ultra Boost 'No Vacancy'
Sneakers

Nice Kicks' New Adidas Ultra Boost Is Inspired by a Past Collab

Nice Kicks and Adidas revisit a past sneaker project for their latest 'No Vacancy' Ultra Boost collab dropping in July 2021. Click here to learn more.

Victor Deng1839 days ago
Pharrell Adidas NMD Hu Brown GY0090 Group
Sneakers

Another Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu Is Coming

The Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu is releasing in a new brown-based colorway in December 2020. Find launch details and additional info here.

Victor Deng2042 days ago
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Sneakers

Pharrell Has Another Human Race NMD Coming This Month

The release date and official details for Pharrell Williams' new 2020 Adidas NMD Hu sneakers in black (GY0093).

Riley Jones2074 days ago
2021 Adidas NMDs
Sneakers

Adidas to Revisit Its Biggest NMDs in 2021

Remember the brief reign of the Adidas NMD? It was an immediate hype magnet when it debuted in December 2015 and went on to be one of the most popular sneakers

Brendan Dunne2088 days ago
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Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

A complete guide to this week's biggest sneaker releases including the 'Houston' Nike Zoom LeBron 3, Undercover x Nike Daybreak, Nike Air Max 720 OBJ, and more.

Mike DeStefano2587 days ago
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Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

A completes guide to this weekend's best sneaker releases including the Air Jordan XI Low 'Blue Snakeskin,' Nike Zoom GP retro, Nike Adapt BB, and more.

Mike DeStefano2650 days ago
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Sneakers

Bape and Neighborhood's Adidas Collaboration Is Almost Here

Japanese streetwear pioneers Bape and Neighborhood have collaborated with Adidas on the POD 3.1 and NMD STLT. Check out official release details here.

Mike DeStefano2656 days ago
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Sneakers

Adidas' 'Never Made' Collection Gets a 'Triple Black' Makeover

Adidas is releasing 'Triple Black' versions of its 'Never Made' collection. The range fuses popular retro uppers with new midsole technology like Boost and 4D.

Mike DeStefano2781 days ago
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New Release Details for Pharrell's 'Inspiration' Pack

A first look at Pharrell Williams' new Adidas NMD Hu 'Inspiration' pack sneakers expected to hit retailers during fall 2018. Find out the full release date details here.

Riley Jones2811 days ago

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