Adidas Iniki

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Adidas 'Never Made/Genealogy of NMD'
Sneakers

Adidas Debuts the 'Never Made' Collection

Adidas officially unveiled its 'Never Made' collection. It consists of eight pairs that fuse uppers of classic silhouettes with modern tech like Boost and 4D.

Mike DeStefano2839 days ago
Neighborhood x Adidas Kamanda B37340 (Detail)
Sneakers

Neighborhood Links Up With Adidas for a New Capsule

Adidas has officially unveiled its upcoming collaboration with Japanese streetwear brand Neighborhood. With the help of artist Cali Thornhill DeWitt, the duo has created a substantial offering of footwear and apparel.

Mike DeStefano2888 days ago
Adidas 4D 5923 'Red/White' (Lateral)
Sneakers

Adidas Brings Its 4D Midsole to Another Silhouette

Images have surfaced of the upcoming Adidas 4D-5923. This pair takes the upper from the I-5923 and places it atop a 4D-printed midsole crafted with Digital Light Synthesis.

Mike DeStefano2888 days ago
Adidas I 5923 'Pride' B41984 (Detail)
Sneakers

Adidas Embraces LGBTQ Community With New Pride Sneakers

The release date and full details for the Adidas 2018 LGBT Pride Month pack featuring the I-5923, Campus, Deerupt, and Pure Boost DPR.

Riley Jones2971 days ago
Adidas I 5923 'Manchester Showers' 4
Sneakers

Adidas I-5923s Inspired by England's Rainy Weather

Official release information for the Size? exclusive 'Manchester Showers' Adidas I-5923.

Mike DeStefano2986 days ago
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Adidas Futurecraft 4D I 5923 'Red/Footwear White'
Sneakers

Adidas Puts FutureCraft 4D Tech on the I-5923

The release date and details for the upcoming Adidas Futurecraft 4D I-5923 sneaker.

Riley Jones3053 days ago
Adidas Boost Collection
Sneakers

Adidas Is Selling a $7,000 Boost Collection

Adidas is releasing an entire collection of Boost footwear.

Mike DeStefano3152 days ago
End Bodega Adidas Consortium
Sneakers

Patchwork Adidas Iniki by Bodega and End Releasing on July 1

Bodega and End collaborate with Adidas for an Iniki and Haven pack of sneakers releasing on July 1.

Brendan Dunne3333 days ago
Adidas Iniki Runner BY9097
Sneakers

Adidas Is Releasing More Iniki Runners for the Summer

The Adidas Iniki Runner is scheduled to release in five colorways this June.

Amir Ismael3342 days ago
Neighborhood Adidas Iniki
Sneakers

Neighborhood x Adidas Inikis Are Happening

Neighborhood x Adidas Iniki Runners leak for the first time.

Brendan Dunne3350 days ago
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Nike Air Foamposite One "Copper"
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

Nike brings back the "Copper" Foamposite, while Adidas continues to releases new NMD colorways.

Amir Ismael3376 days ago
Adidas Iniki Haze Coral Blue Release Date Profile BA9999
Sneakers

Buy Today's Adidas Iniki and NMD Releases Here

Links to buy all of the Adidas Iniki and NMDs releasing on April 20.

Brendan Dunne3376 days ago
Adidas Iniki Runner "London"
Sneakers

These Adidas Iniki Runners Won't Be Easy to Get

The Adidas Iniki Runner "London" is scheduled to release on May 4.

Amir Ismael3381 days ago
Adidas Iniki Haze Coral Blue Release Date Profile BA9999
Sneakers

Vibrant Tones On the Next Wave of Adidas Iniki Runners

Gum Soles on the next wave of Adidas Iniki Runners.

Brandon Richard3388 days ago
Adidas Iniki Grey White Profile
Sneakers

Adidas' Next Inikis Release on April 20

Adidas has new Iniki colorways releasing on April 20.

Brendan Dunne3390 days ago
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