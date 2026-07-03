Adidas Harden 1

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Adidas Boost Collection
Sneakers

Adidas Is Selling a $7,000 Boost Collection

Adidas is releasing an entire collection of Boost footwear.

Mike DeStefano3152 days ago
James Harden theory 1.
Sneakers

James Harden Released the Week's Second Most Expensive Signature Sneaker

The 'Milled Leather' Adidas Harden Vol. 1 released on September 1, 2017 for $350.

Brandon Richard3241 days ago
James Harden
Sneakers

Adidas Is Dropping a Limited Quickstrike for James Harden's Birthday

Adidas is releasing a special pair of the Harden Vol. 1 to celebrate James Harden's birthday.

Mike DeStefano3242 days ago
Adidas Harden Vol. 1 Yacht Club Release Date Heel BY4525
Sneakers

Adidas Is Releasing All-White Sneakers to Celebrate James Harden's Birthday

The "Yacht Club" Adidas Harden Vol. 1 releases August 19, 2017 for $140.

Brandon Richard3255 days ago
Adidas Harden LS Fast Life On Feet
Sneakers

James Harden's Adidas Aren't Just for Basketball Anymore

James Harden now has a lifestyle signature sneaker with Adidas that's releasing this year.

Brendan Dunne3314 days ago
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Lonzo Ball Lakers Workout Adidas Harden Vol. 1
Sneakers

Lonzo Ball Wears Adidas Harden Vol. 1 for Lakers Workout

Despite having his own signature shoe, Lonzo Ball wears Adidas Hardens for Lakers workout.

Brandon Richard3327 days ago
Adidas Harden Vol. 1 "Red Glare"
Sneakers

Adidas Celebrates James Harden's Fiery Performance With New Sneakers

The Adidas Harden Vol. 1 "Red Glare" is scheduled to release on April 7.

Amir Ismael3391 days ago
Adidas Harden Vol 1 "All Star"
Sneakers

The Adidas Harden Vol. 1 Is Ready for All-Star Weekend

The Adidas Harden Vol. 1 is ready for All-Star Weekend and has 'No Brakes.'

Zac Dubasik3446 days ago
Adidas Harden Vol. 1 Disruptor Release Date Side BW0552
Sneakers

James Harden's Historic Season Inspires New Adidas Sneaker

Like his game, James Harden's shoes are disrupting conventional conversation.

Brandon Richard3465 days ago
Adidas Harden 1 BHM Arthur Ashe
Sneakers

Adidas Honors Arthur Ashe on Black History Month Sneakers

Black History month Adidas sneakers for James Harden, Dame Lillard, and Derrick Rose reference Arthur Ashe.

Brendan Dunne3473 days ago
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James Harden 53 Points Adidas Harden Vol. 1 13 Below Zero (4)
Sneakers

#SoleWatch: James Harden's Historic Triple-Double in the Adidas Harden Vol. 1

James Harden had an insane triple-double in his all-white Adidas signature shoe.

Brandon Richard3485 days ago
Adidas Harden Vol. 1 "Christmas"
Sneakers

James Harden's Signature Sneaker Goes All-White For Christmas

The Adidas Harden Vol. 1 "Christmas" is scheduled to release on December 20.

Amir Ismael3501 days ago
Adidas Harden Vol 1 Triple Black Dark Ops Xeno 6
Sneakers

Dark Ops 'Triple Black' Sneakers for James Harden

The Adidas Harden Vol. 1 'Dark Ops Xeno' releases on Dec. 16 for $140.

Brendan Dunne3508 days ago
Adidas Harden Ima Be a Star
Sneakers

Relic From James Harden's Childhood Inspires New Shoe

A childhood letter from James Harden inspires the Adidas Harden Vol. 1 'I'ma be a star.'

Brendan Dunne3531 days ago

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