How to Buy the Ronnie Fieg x Clarks x Adidas Gazelle

Ronnie Fieg, Adidas Originals, and Clarks Originals have linked up again for a new sneaker project, but not everyone will be able to get a pair.

After delivering several Samba collabs last year, the trio is dropping a remixed version of the Adidas Gazelle Indoor pictured here. This release coincides with the launch of Kith's Loyalty Program today, with the sneaker's grey-based "Molecule" color scheme named after one of the program's tiers. Much like the collaborators' previous releases, the sneaker features the upper of the respective Adidas silhouette combined with a Clarks Crepe sole. It's worth mentioning that the sneaker is made-to-order, and orders will be fulfilled in 6 months.

In addition to the sneakers, Fieg has curated a collection of apparel and accessories that are dressed in the aforementioned "Molecule" hue.

This "Molecule" Ronnie Fieg x Adidas x Clarks Gazelle Indoor will be released today at 11 a.m. ET exclusively for members of the Kith app. Scroll on for a closer look at the sneaker below.