Adidas Forum Lo

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Five pairs of Adidas sneakers in a row with untied laces on the front pair
Sneakers

Packer's Next Adidas Collab Drops This Week

Three Forum Lo colorways to choose from.

Victor Deng844 days ago
Sneakers

Adidas Gives These Colleges Their Own Sneaker

Four pairs are dropping next month.

Victor Deng1026 days ago
Sneakers

More Adidas Halloween Sneakers Surface

Featuring the Forum Low and the Adimatic.

Victor Deng1058 days ago
Snipes x Adidas Forum Low Detroit 313 Day Release Date IE4786 Profile
Sneakers

Snipes and Adidas Celebrate 313 Day with Detroit-Inspired Forum Lows

Snipes and Adidas are releasing a Detroit-inspired pair of Forum Lows in celebration of the city's 313 Day celebration, which will also include a dance battle.

Brandon Richard1226 days ago
Hebru Brantley x Adidas Forum Collection
Sneakers

Hebru Brantley's New Adidas Forum Collab Releases Tomorrow

LA-based designer Hebru Brantley has a new Adidas Forum collection dropping in July 2022. Click here for the official release details and a closer look.

Victor Deng1465 days ago
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M&M's x Adidas Forum Low Collection
Sneakers

More M&M's x Adidas Forums Are Releasing Soon

M&amp;M's and Adidas are dropping six more colorways of their Forum Low collab in May, with each makeup representing a different M&amp;M's character.

Victor Deng1534 days ago
M&M's x Adidas Forum Low Yellow/Brown GY1179
Sneakers

M&M's and Adidas Are Dropping a Forum Collab in April

Adidas has joined forces with the candy company M&amp;M's for a special Forum Low collab that's dropping in April 2022. Find the official release details here.

Victor Deng1555 days ago
Prada x Adidas Forum Low 'White' GY7042 Lateral
Sneakers

Prada x Adidas Forum Collabs Are Dropping This Week

Official images of the Prada x Adidas Forum collaboration have surfaced. Click here for a detailed look at each pair and info about the sneaker collab.

Victor Deng1649 days ago
South Park x Adidas Forum Low 'Cartman' GY6493 Lateral
Sneakers

Cartman Gets His Own Adidas Forum Colorway

South Park's Cartman is getting his own Adidas Forum Low colorway. Click here for a detailed look at the shoe and the release details of the collab.

Victor Deng1662 days ago
Home Alone x Adidas Forum Low GZ4378 Tongue
Sneakers

Kevin McCallister Inspires This Home Alone x Adidas Forum Collab

A special Home Alone x Adidas Forum Low collab is confirmed to release in December 2021. Click here for the release details and a detailed look at the collab.

Victor Deng1698 days ago
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Kerwin Frost x Adidas Forum Low Front
Sneakers

Another Kerwin Frost x Adidas Forum Collab Coming Soon

Kerwin Frost previewed his upcoming Adidas Forum Low 'Benchmates' collab on social media. Click here for a first look and the shoe's release info.

Victor Deng1722 days ago
Atmos x Adidas Forum Low 'Wheat' GX3953 Lateral
Sneakers

Atmos Gives the Adidas Forum a 'Wheat' Treatment

Atmos gives the Adidas Forum Low a new 'wheat' colorway for its latest collab. Click here for a detailed look and find the release info here.

Victor Deng1788 days ago
Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum Low Black GW5021 Lateral
Sneakers

Bad Bunny Celebrates Back-to-School With Next Adidas Forum Collab

A new Bad Bunny's Adidas Forum Buckle Low colorway is releasing in August 2021 for the back-to-school season. Click here for the official release info.

Victor Deng1808 days ago
Shoe Palace x Adidas Forum Low
Sneakers

Shoe Palace Made an Adidas Forum for the Forum Arena

Retailer Shoe Palace has an Adidas Forum Low 'Fabulous Forum' sneaker collaboration inspired by the Los Angeles Forum coming soon. Find the release date here.

Riley Jones1851 days ago

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