Packer's Next Adidas Collab Drops This Week

Packer Shoes has another Adidas Forum collab on the way. After releasing a trio of Forum Hi colorways in 2022, the New Jersey-based sneaker boutique is revisiting the silhouette—but this time, in its low-top form.

Arriving this Friday are these three Packer x Adidas Forum Lo makeups, just in time for the spring season. The trio dons a vintage-inspired color scheme, with a combination of white and sail hits covering a majority of the leather, mesh, and suede uppers. Differentiating the pairs is the contrasting lilac, cocoa, or pale blue Three Stripes on the sides. Packer kept the branding to the minimum, as its logo only appears on the insoles. Sticking to the vintage theme is the sail midsole, while a grey-colored outsole sits below.

All three Packer x Adidas Forum Lo colorways will be released on Friday, March 29, exclusively at Packershoes.com and at Packer's New Jersey doors. Retail pricing for the sneakers has not been shared. Grab a closer look at the styles below.