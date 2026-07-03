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Abercrombie & Fitch and Sperry Celebrate Their Shared History With New Collection
The two brands celebrate their shared history with a new collection featuring apparel and footwear.
Ex-Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Arrested in Florida in Connection With Sex Trafficking Case
"We will respond in detail to the allegations after the indictment is unsealed, and when appropriate, but plan to do so in the courthouse – not the media," an attorney tells Complex.
Abercrombie & Fitch Gets a Complete Brand Makeover in New Holiday Campaign
Abercrombie & Fitch returns with a completely new, fully clothed image and campaign set to launch this holiday season.
How Abercrombie & Fitch Plans to Make a Comeback
Abercrombie & Fitch are planning a comeback with a strong brand new image.
Meet the Team Tasked With Reviving Abercrombie & Fitch
Can this group get A&F out of its slump?
Abercrombie & Fitch Faces New Lawsuit Over Employee "Look Policy"
Abercrombie & Fitch faces a "look policy" lawsuit...again.
Abercrombie & Fitch Will Pay Over $158K to Settle Discrimination Charges
Abercrombie & Fitch agrees to overhaul its hiring practices and pay over $158,000 in discrimination settlement.
Aaron Levine Leaves Club Monaco for Abercrombie
Aaron Levine will lead the rebranding efforts at Abercrombie & Fitch
James Corden Makes Fun of Kim Kardashian and Terry Richardson During the CFDA Awards
James Corden's speech at the CFDA was hilarious.
Court Rules in Favor of a Muslim Woman Who Was Denied a Job at Abercrombie & Fitch for Wearing a Hijab
The Supreme Court ruled that Abercrombie & Fitch's refusal to accommodate a potential employee who wears a hijab is a civil rights violation.
Survey: Teens Reveal Which Brands They Would Never Rock
Students say they prefer sportswear brands like Nike and adidas over preppier retailers like Abercrombie & Fitch and Hollister.
Say Goodbye to the Shirtless Store Models at Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch is getting rid of shirtless models in its stores.
Abercrombie & Fitch Is Selling Its $11M Corporate Jet
Abercrombie & Fitch is selling its corporate jet, valued at $11 million.
Businessweek Blasts Abercrombie & Fitch's Signature Ads With an Updated Old and Flabby Version
This cover from Businessweek tells you everything you need to know about the demise of Abercrombie & Fitch.
Abercrombie & Fitch's Bumbling CEO, Mike Jeffries, Is Stepping Down
The Abercrombie & Fitch CEO, Mike Jeffries, is leaving the company immediately.
Why None of Us Were Good Enough for Abercrombie & Fitch in High School
Exploring a painful high school past that was void of Abercrombie & Fitch, and why the author is better off for it.