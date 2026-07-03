Abercrombie And Fitch

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A man and woman stand outdoors. The woman wears a red sweater and blue cap, the man wears a multicolored jacket. They look into the distance.
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Abercrombie & Fitch and Sperry Celebrate Their Shared History With New Collection

The two brands celebrate their shared history with a new collection featuring apparel and footwear.

Trace William Cowen98 days ago
mike jeffries
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Ex-Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Arrested in Florida in Connection With Sex Trafficking Case

"We will respond in detail to the allegations after the indictment is unsealed, and when appropriate, but plan to do so in the courthouse – not the media," an attorney tells Complex.

Trace William Cowen633 days ago
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Abercrombie & Fitch Gets a Complete Brand Makeover in New Holiday Campaign

Abercrombie & Fitch returns with a completely new, fully clothed image and campaign set to launch this holiday season.

jessielmorris3564 days ago
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How Abercrombie & Fitch Plans to Make a Comeback

Abercrombie & Fitch are planning a comeback with a strong brand new image.

Alexis Castro3953 days ago
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Meet the Team Tasked With Reviving Abercrombie & Fitch

Can this group get A&F out of its slump?

Gregory Babcock3986 days ago
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Abercrombie & Fitch Faces New Lawsuit Over Employee "Look Policy"

Abercrombie & Fitch faces a "look policy" lawsuit...again.

Gregory Babcock4013 days ago
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Abercrombie & Fitch Will Pay Over $158K to Settle Discrimination Charges

Abercrombie & Fitch agrees to overhaul its hiring practices and pay over $158,000 in discrimination settlement.

Joshua Espinoza4039 days ago
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Aaron Levine Leaves Club Monaco for Abercrombie

Aaron Levine will lead the rebranding efforts at Abercrombie & Fitch

Cameron Wolf4048 days ago
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James Corden Makes Fun of Kim Kardashian and Terry Richardson During the CFDA Awards

James Corden's speech at the CFDA was hilarious.

Cameron Wolf4062 days ago
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Court Rules in Favor of a Muslim Woman Who Was Denied a Job at Abercrombie & Fitch for Wearing a Hijab

The Supreme Court ruled that Abercrombie & Fitch's refusal to accommodate a potential employee who wears a hijab is a civil rights violation.

Joshua Espinoza4064 days ago
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Survey: Teens Reveal Which Brands They Would Never Rock

Students say they prefer sportswear brands like Nike and adidas over preppier retailers like Abercrombie & Fitch and Hollister.

Joshua Espinoza4074 days ago
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Say Goodbye to the Shirtless Store Models at Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch is getting rid of shirtless models in its stores.

totallylea4102 days ago
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Abercrombie & Fitch Is Selling Its $11M Corporate Jet

Abercrombie & Fitch is selling its corporate jet, valued at $11 million.

Joshua Espinoza4153 days ago
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Businessweek Blasts Abercrombie & Fitch's Signature Ads With an Updated Old and Flabby Version

This cover from Businessweek tells you everything you need to know about the demise of Abercrombie & Fitch.

Cameron Wolf4191 days ago
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Abercrombie & Fitch's Bumbling CEO, Mike Jeffries, Is Stepping Down

The Abercrombie & Fitch CEO, Mike Jeffries, is leaving the company immediately.

Cameron Wolf4238 days ago
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Why None of Us Were Good Enough for Abercrombie & Fitch in High School

Exploring a painful high school past that was void of Abercrombie & Fitch, and why the author is better off for it.

Brenden Gallagher4321 days ago

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