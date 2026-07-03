Featured
From how to watch and who's performing to nominees and honorees — your complete guide to the 2026 BET Awards.Trey Alston
This year's edition is hosted by Fat Joe and includes performances by Lil’ Kim, the Wu-Tang Clan, David Banner, Dead Prez, Remy Ma, and Three 6 Mafia.Joshua Espinoza
Jayda Cheaves took to Instagram to explain what really happened behind the viral awkward moment between her and LL Cool J at the BET Hip Hop Awards.Jordan Rose
Rapper BIA has issued a response to people who shared criticism online of her 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards performance that aired on Tuesday night.Mackenzie Cummings-Grady