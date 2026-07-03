2026 BET Awards

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Druski
Pop Culture

Druski Says There Was 'Truth' to His Megachurch Pastor Skit: 'I Got the Message Across'

“We’re blind to it,” the comedian said.

Trey Alston17 days ago
Kayla Nicole Has One Piece of Advice for Black Men
Pop Culture

Kayla Nicole Has One Piece of Advice for Black Men

At the 2026 BET Awards, the media star moved beyond Travis Kelce headlines to call on Black men to protect and show up for Black women every day.

Bernadette Giacomazzo18 days ago
Split image. On the left, Druski wears a maroon suit. Chris Rock on the right wears a tan jacket over a dark shirt.
Pop Culture

Chris Rock Calls Druski the ‘Best Host Ever’ After BET Awards in Text Message

Rock previously hosted the award ceremony in 2014.

Alex Ocho18 days ago
Lizzo with long curly hair in a glittery dress and Jason Lee in a pink suit and white shirt, both posing against a neutral background.
Music

Lizzo Recalls Saving Jason Lee's Life After He Passed Out in the Club

The longtime friends recalled the frightening incident during an interview at 2026 BET Awards red carpet.

Alex Ocho18 days ago
Cardi B performs onstage during the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Cardi B Keeps BIA Beef Alive With 2026 BET Awards Performance

Cardi B performed "Pretty and Petty" during her performance at the 2026 BET Awards.

Joe Price19 days ago
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Terrence 'Punch' Henderson in a black hoodie and cap, and Druski in a burgundy suit, smiling and adjusting his tie.
Music

TDE's Punch Calls Druski ‘Weird’ for Getting Saxophone to Play Off SZA and Doechii at BET Awards

At the start of the night, Druski announced that people would be played off by a saxophonist if their speeches ran too long.

Joe Price19 days ago
Druski in a maroon suit smiling, and Ray J in white attire with a serious expression.
Pop Culture

Druski Jokingly Calls Out Ray J at BET Awards: 'I Thought You Was Gon' Be Dead'

Earlier this year, Ray J told fans he "almost died" after he was hospitalized for pneumonia and heart pain.

Joe Price19 days ago
Druski makes a triangle shape with his hands against a red background, parodying Jay-Z.
Pop Culture

Watch Druski Give His Best Jay-Z Impression at 2026 BET Awards

Druski took inspiration from HOV's much-discussed Roots Picnic freestyle for the impression.

Trace William Cowen19 days ago

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