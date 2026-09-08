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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
BAFTA Investigation Into N-Word Controversy Finds No Malicious Intent or Racism
The award show also admitted it didn't "adequately anticipate or fully prepare for the impact of such an incident."
Trey Alston160 days ago
Pop Culture
BAFTA Film Awards N-Word Controversy: John Davidson Issues Statement on Tourette's Outburst
Davidson says he is "deeply mortified if anyone considers my involuntary tics to be intentional or to carry any meaning."
Trace William Cowen207 days ago
Pop Culture
Jamie Foxx Says Man Who Said N-Word During Michael B. Jordan’s BAFTAs Presentation ‘Meant That SH*T’
A man yelled a racist slur while Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo presented an award on stage.
danbarna207 days ago