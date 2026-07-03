2018 Winter Olympics

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This year’s Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang promise all of the obscure sports in the world, and some other additional interesting factors. Given the doping scandals, Korean conflict, and some new events being added to the rotation, it’s sure to be an interesting Olympic Games. Here are 9 things you need to know.
Chris Gaine

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