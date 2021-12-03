Zegna’s roots lie in the mountains. Ermenegildo Zegna founded the label in 1910, among the peaks of Italy’s Piedmont, near where the Zegna road crosses the Oasi Zegna, a free nature reserve. And now, Zegna is looking to that past to reimagine its future, dropping a state-of-the-art Outdoor Capsule along with a new brand signifier and updated logo.

The Outdoor Capsule is a modular system of puffer jackets, sweaters, technical trousers, caps, socks, a collaborative Kask helmet, Zai for Zegna skis, and sneakers designed with La Sportiva. Even better, Zegna artistic director Alessandro Sartori and his team created the Outdoor Capsule with sustainability in mind, pushing the tailoring of luxury leisurewear in a new direction by utilizing #UseTheExisting™ recycled nylon, wool, and cotton to construct the majority of items.

Zegna’s Outdoor Capsule, and its wide selection of innovative performance apparel, urges people to reimagine their own individuality, keeping free thinking, style, and performance at the forefront of their lives, just as Ermenegildo Zegna intended more than a century ago.

The Zegna Outdoor Capsule will be available online at zegna.com and from Zegna’s international retail network starting December 3, but you can get a sneak peek at some of our favorite items and images from the collection below.

Reconnection

Reconnect with nature—and old friends—with a little help from Zegna’s Outdoor Capsule. Offering everything from a Techmerino™ Wool Baseball Cap to a Tech-merino™ 2-layers Wool Padded Hooded Ski Jacket and even Zegna with La Sportiva TX Top Sneakers, the venerable Italian label has your cold weather outdoor needs covered, whether you’re hitting the Piedmont, Catskills, or the Rockies.