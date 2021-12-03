Zegna’s roots lie in the mountains. Ermenegildo Zegna founded the label in 1910, among the peaks of Italy’s Piedmont, near where the Zegna road crosses the Oasi Zegna, a free nature reserve. And now, Zegna is looking to that past to reimagine its future, dropping a state-of-the-art Outdoor Capsule along with a new brand signifier and updated logo.
The Outdoor Capsule is a modular system of puffer jackets, sweaters, technical trousers, caps, socks, a collaborative Kask helmet, Zai for Zegna skis, and sneakers designed with La Sportiva. Even better, Zegna artistic director Alessandro Sartori and his team created the Outdoor Capsule with sustainability in mind, pushing the tailoring of luxury leisurewear in a new direction by utilizing #UseTheExisting™ recycled nylon, wool, and cotton to construct the majority of items.
Zegna’s Outdoor Capsule, and its wide selection of innovative performance apparel, urges people to reimagine their own individuality, keeping free thinking, style, and performance at the forefront of their lives, just as Ermenegildo Zegna intended more than a century ago.
The Zegna Outdoor Capsule will be available online at zegna.com and from Zegna’s international retail network starting December 3, but you can get a sneak peek at some of our favorite items and images from the collection below.
Reconnection
Reconnect with nature—and old friends—with a little help from Zegna’s Outdoor Capsule. Offering everything from a Techmerino™ Wool Baseball Cap to a Tech-merino™ 2-layers Wool Padded Hooded Ski Jacket and even Zegna with La Sportiva TX Top Sneakers, the venerable Italian label has your cold weather outdoor needs covered, whether you’re hitting the Piedmont, Catskills, or the Rockies.
Zegna with Kask Piuma Ski Helmet | $990 /// Black Techmerino™ Wool Beanie | $295 /// Black Techmerino™ Wool Baseball Cap | $395 /// Black Techmerino™ Wool Jersey Balaclava | $205 /// Tech-merino™ 2-layers Wool Padded Hooded Ski Jacket | $2,495 /// Techmerino™ 2-layers Wool Technical Ski Pants | $1,895 /// Techmerino™ 2-layers Wool Technical Sweatpants | $895 /// #UseTheExisting™ Recycled Nylon Padded Hooded Jacket | $1,450 /// #UseTheExisting™ Recycled Nylon Padded Vest | $995 /// Black Striped #UseTheExisting™ Wool and Cashmere Blend Knit Crewneck Sweater | $695 /// Black Techmerino™ Wool Jersey Long Johns | $495 /// Black Techmerino™ Wool Mid Calf Socks | $115 /// Black Techmerino™ Wool Gloves | $655 /// Vicuna Color and Black Rayon and Leather Adjustable Belt | $595 /// Zegna with Zai High-Performance Ski | $4,990 /// Zegna with La Sportiva TX Top Sneakers | $495
Innovation
Making the most of the outdoors always requires a little innovation. Let Zegna’s Outdoor Capsule lead the way and spark your own imagination with innovative items like its #UseTheExisting™ Technical Fabric Half-zip Mock Neck Sweatshirt and #UseTheExisting™ Recycled Nylon Padded Hooded Jacket. Both are designed to keep you warm, dry, and looking good in the most sustainable way possible.
Vicuna Techmerino™ Wool Beanie | $295 /// Black Techmerino™ Wool Jersey Balaclava | $205 /// Black Techmerino™ Wool Baseball Cap | $395 /// #UseTheExisting™ Recycled Nylon Padded Vest | $995 /// #UseTheExisting™ Recycled Nylon Padded Hooded Jacket | $1,450 /// #UseTheExisting™ Technical Fabric Half-zip Mock Neck Sweatshirt | $695 /// White #UseTheExisting™ Recycled Cotton Striped Logo Print T-shirt | $345 /// Techmerino™ 2-layers Wool Technical Sweatpants | $895 /// Black Techmerino™ Wool Jersey Long Johns | $495 /// Black Techmerino™ Wool Mid Calf Socks | $115 /// Zegna with La Sportiva Ultra Raptor Sneakers | $395 /// Zegna with La Sportiva TX Top Sneakers | $495
Technicality
Zegna is a master of materials, tailoring, and design. Still, when it needed hardgoods and footwear for its Outdoor Capsule, it knew where to turn, tapping industry leader Kask to design this Piuma Ski Helmet, while relying on Zai to create these High-Performance Skis, and working with La Sportiva Ultra Raptor Sneakers and TX Top Sneakers.
Zegna with Kask Piuma Ski Helmet | $990 /// Black Techmerino™ Wool Jersey Balaclava | $205 /// Techmerino™ 2-layers Wool Technical Ski Pants | $1,895 /// Zegna with Zai High-Performance Ski | $4,990 /// Zegna with La Sportiva Ultra Raptor Sneakers | $395 /// Zegna with La Sportiva TX Top Sneakers | $495
Pragmatism
A proper outdoor adventure requires balancing adventure and freedom with practicality. So be pragmatic on your next outdoor excursion and layer up with Zegna’s Black Techmerino™ Wool Jersey Balaclava, #UseTheExisting™ Technical Fabric Half-zip Mock Neck Sweatshirt, and Black Techmerino™ Wool Jersey Long Johns.
Vicuna Techmerino™ Wool Beanie | $295 /// Black Techmerino™ Wool Jersey Balaclava | $205 /// #UseTheExisting™ Technical Fabric Half-zip Mock Neck Sweatshirt | $695 /// #UseTheExisting™ Recycled Nylon Padded Hooded Jacket | $1,450 /// White #UseTheExisting™ Recycled Cotton Striped Logo Print T-shirt | $345 /// Techmerino™ 2-layers Wool Technical Sweatpants | $895 /// Black Techmerino™ Wool Jersey Long Johns | $495 /// Zegna with Kask Piuma Ski Helmet | $990 /// Black Techmerino™ Wool Mid Calf Socks | $115 /// Zegna with La Sportiva Ultra Raptor Sneakers | $395 /// Zegna with La Sportiva TX Top Sneakers | $495
Adventure
Adventure means freedom, but that doesn’t mean you need to seek out unnecessary risk. Instead, check out Zegna’s Kask Piuma Ski Helmet and Techmerino™ 2-layers Wool Technical Ski Pants to protect your head and body next time you hit the slopes.