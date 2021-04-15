VFILES Shopping Network is back.

About eight years after debuting on YouTube, the online fashion series has relaunched with a new host, new look, and a new cause, as VFILES has transitioned from a for-profit retailer to a nonprofit organization. The original show was hosted by Danielle Greco and aimed to promote the items available at the VFILES SoHo boutique and online. It also featured then-rising designers like Telfar Clemens and Hood by Air’s Shayne Oliver.

Set to air multi-hour shows Thursdays at 5 p.m. ET live from VFILES’ Mercer Street location, the reboot will be hosted by 25-year-old influencer Kemio. It’ll continue to showcase up-and-coming talent across various creative fields, including art, music, and, of course, fashion. The set was designed by director/production designer Griffin Stoddard, who has worked with names like Kym Petrus, Comme de Garcons, Gucci, and Vogue.

Proceeds from the series will go toward the featured designers as well as the VFILES LAB program, a nonprofit incubator the benefits emerging creatives.

“VFSN will enable us to not only give voice to a whole new generation of young artists and creators but to also create commercial opportunities for them,” VFILES founder Julie Anne Quay said. “Our thesis at the VFILES Foundation is to own the culture you create you must own the economics. This project enables us to build on that mandate.”