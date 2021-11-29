Universal Works has teamed up with Paddington’s The Pilgrm Hotel for its second recycled collection made from fabrics that would otherwise have gone to landfill.

Following an encounter between The Pilgrm’s founder Jason Catifeoglou and David Keyte from Universal Works, the second capsule once again addresses the growing problem of waste in the fashion industry and offers a selection of easy-to-wear separates, that have been designed and manufactured with a shared upcycling vision.

The collection comprises a limited number of utilitarian pieces and includes T-shirts, long-sleeved tops, and sweatshirts. all of which arrive in Universal Works signature relaxed style. Due to the nature of the project and focus on sustainability, each piece is slightly unique and will be available in limited quantities, depending on what excess fabric is available.

Unveiling the collection, Universal Works co-founder David Keyte said: “When we started Universal Works, the fabrics we were using for the first two years were the roll-ends, the leftovers at the factories from other brands. What we’re doing here is making products from unwanted, unloved fabrics. For the past 30 years, I’ve seen that almost every factory has a storeroom full of amazing quality cloths in small quantities; not enough to make a collection or a sales channel. When I see it, I can almost hear it saying ‘I’m lovely – why doesn’t anyone use me?’. We’re trying to get back to that. It’s not about numbers, it’s limited, which is a nice thing. This is really about us both making the right decisions in business. Making conscious choices about longevity.”

The full The Pilgrm x Universal Works collection is available now at The Pilgrm hotel and via the Universal Works web store.