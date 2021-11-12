As we near the end of 2021, Universal Works shows no signs of slowing down. After linking up with Pyrenex, Goodhood, and more recently, Tenue de Nîmes, the Nottingham-based label now joins hands with Indian street food specialists Bundobust and HIP for a unique mini capsule.

With sites in Leeds and Manchester, Bundobust has become renowned for modernising Gujarati street food and championing craft beers. Founded by Mayur Patel and Marko Husak, the eatery has received accolades from The New York Times, Men’s Health, and Time Out magazine and is considered by many as one of West Yorkshire’s best-known Indian restaurants.

Drawing on Universal Works’ founder – David Keyte – love for good quality food, the new release features pants, T-shirts, sweats, and fleeces, designed to fit effortlessly in your everyday wardrobe. In addition, the capsule also houses a selection of garments for the Bundobust staff to wear at their various restaurants too.

“We are big fans of Universal Works clobber and attention to detail,” says Marko Husak, co-founder of Bundobust. “HIP first introduced us to Universal Works, and we used to pick up pieces from the London UW store when me and Mayur needed to get togged up for very important business meetings. We’ve grown up alongside HIP in Leeds as a small business, so it’s exciting to collaborate with friends in a whole new ballpark”.