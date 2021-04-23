About four years after their first collaboration, Uniqlo and FUTURA2000 reunite for summer 2021.

The retail giant enlisted the NYC-based artist to put his own spin on their Summer Sport Utility Wear designs for men, women, and kids. The collection includes everything from DRY-EX short-sleeve tees, DRY-EX Shorts, Active Racerback sports bras, towels, a two-way stretch cap, and more. Most of the items are presented in a tonal, all-over print of FUTURA’s atomic pattern, composed by the artist’s commercial brand FUTURA LABORATORIES.

“For me, the most exciting aspect of working with Uniqlo is their global accessibility, and affordable price points,” FUTURA2000 said in a press release. “In addition, as our relationship has grown, this recent collection will feature, and introduces, my first collection of women’s apparel.”

The Uniqlo x FUTURA LABORATORIES collection will be available at Uniqlo locations and its online store sometime in late May. Pieces range between $9.90 and $29.90.

“FUTURA is one of the most influential icons of global popular culture,” John C Jay, president of global creative for Fast Retailing, said in a press release. “He is a n artist who has inspired us for over 40 years, the godfather of so many artistic movements, yet continues to personally evolve for the benefit of the imagination and spirit of future generations.”

You can check out some of the campaign images and product shots below.