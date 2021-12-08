Tyler, the Creator is expanding his Golf Le Fleur brand.

Tyler took to social media on Wednesday to announce French Waltz, a new fragrance that will be available to purchase on Dec. 13. He wrote on his IG Stories that he’s “been working on [it] for a while” and is “happy to finally share.”

Tyler—whose Call Me If You Get Lost topped Complex’s Best Albums of 2021 list—also directed, scored, and styled the short film heralding French Waltz’s arrival.

A post on the Golf Le Fleur account reads, “French Waltz is dozing off in the garden, using the sun as a towel to dry off the leftover beads of lake water. The smell of damp jasmine petals sails in the air, while hints of mandarin and magnolia amplifies luminous sandalwood. Sweet yet floral, French Waltz is a rose-musk made for everyone.”

In tandem with the release, Tyler sat down with Women’s Wear Daily to discuss his brand’s high-end inclincations. “I love perfume. I’ve always loved perfume,” he explained. “So, I was like ‘Man, I want to make a perfume. Yeah, I’ll do it on the Golf le Fleur tag.’”

When asked to describe the scent of French Waltz, Tyler said, “Just relishing in an amazing moment where you feel the freest, and it’s that moment you’re going to remember for the rest of your life. That’s kind of what the smell is for me.”

The announcement arrives several months after Tyler teased his pivot into the world of fragrances in an interview with Complex, where he mentioned perfumes among the future products he hoped to release under Golf Le Fleur.

“Le Fleur is, you know, sweaters, slacks, you know. Rolls-Royce, you playing chess, you know, like, listening to whatever the fuck, Sade demos. That’s that shit,” he explained. “And I really wanted to model Le Fleur off of where I’ve just been at the last three years. Um, just getting into that pocket. Trench coats, perfumes, and, like, making sure your skin is good.”

Get a look at the bottle below. A 100mL version runs for $200 and the 50mL bottle is $150. A press release notes it will be “delivered in a trophy-style vertical display box with ribbon pull.” Sales kick off Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. ET.

Image via Publicist