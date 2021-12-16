Ever since Tyler, the Creator released Call Me If You Get Lost earlier this year, the rapper has romanticized travel even when flying to a place like Geneva feels stifled by a never-ending pandemic. But through music videos and live performances, Tyler has taken his fans to windy plains, snow-covered huts, and expansive mountain ranges. And like any strong lead in a Wes Anderson movie, Tyler has always brought plenty of luxurious luggage along the way. We’ve seen Tyler carry vintage Louis Vuitton and leopard-printed Golf Le Fleur* trunks, but he’s particularly fond of Globe-Trotter—a British luggage brand that’s produced luxurious cases for nearly 125 years.

Tyler tapped Globe-Trotter to create custom Golf le Fleur* suitcases, and you’ve probably spotted them on him walking the BET Awards red carpet this year, when performing on stage at Lollapalooza, and in the ad for his new fragrance “French Waltz.” But he wanted more people to have access to them, so to coincide with the launch of his most elevated collection for Golf le Fleur*, Tyler collaborated with Globe-Trotter to produce an extremely limited run of high-end travel goods. The collection includes the iconic suitcase Tyler’s been carrying around as well as a square purse, a mini attaché case, passport cover, luggage tag, and a leather sticker pack.

“When we work with Hermès, Gucci, or Tiffany, we tend to make luggage that’s in their iconic color, design, or fabric. Whereas the guys at Golf le Fleur* have designed an entire range from scratch all to be connected,” says Globe-Trotter’s director of partnerships Darius Alavi-Ellis. “Then they've gone out to all of their various partners to make it happen simultaneously. And that's really unusual. I've never worked on anything like that in my career.”

We spoke with Alavi-Ellis to learn more about Tyler, the Creator’s love for Globe-Trotter, what makes the British brand a go-to luggage label for luxury houses like Gucci, and why the high price of their collaboration with Golf le Fleur* is going to be worth it in the long run.