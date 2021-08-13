It’s a big day for Travis Scott releases.

Shortly after unleashing his Nike x Fragment Design Air Jordan 1 Lows, the Houston rapper surprised fans with another collaborative collection. This time around, Scott joined forces with mastermind JAPAN on a relatively small selection of co-branded gear.

There’s a graphic skull T-shirt with a screen print and rhinestone appliqué, a pair of intarsia graphic socks, a cotton twill embroidered cap, as well as a mauve-colored full-zip hoodie and a matching pair of nylon shorts. Each piece features Cactus Jack and Mastermind co-branding, most notably the latter’s signature skull motif.

You can check out the Travis Scott x Mastermind pieces, which range between $24 to $180, in the product shots below. The collection is available now at Scott’s online store.

La Flame has kept pretty busy throughout 2021, having delivered collaborations with the likes of Dior, Uber Eats, and Fragment Design, as well as launching his own cannabis line, inking a deal with A24 Films, and debuting music at Rolling Loud Miami. He is also preparing to release Utopia, the long-awaited follow-up to 2018’s Astroworld.

Scott spoke about the forthcoming project in a June interview with WWD, providing a little insight into what fans can expect.

“I’m in this new album mode where it’s like psychedelic rock,” he said after the debut of his Dior collaboration. “So even just like the field of cactuses and mushrooms, you might get tripped out.”