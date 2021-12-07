The North Face and Gucci have come back for more following the site-crashing rollout for their hotly anticipated collaboration last December.

Billed as the second chapter of a partnership between the two brands, the new collection incorporates the use of Econyl, a nylon fabric made of regenerated material that is gentler on the environment thanks to its ability to be recycled and repurposed.

Included among the latest drop are ready-to-wear pieces designed for men and women, as well as complementary pieces ranging from soft accessories to shoes. Continuing the planet-friendly theme of the pieces themselves is the design of the packaging, which is a vibrant pink in color and features a combined The North Face and Gucci logo atop sustainable materials.

Of special note with regards to appearance is the presence of bright colors and floral prints, as well as the utilization of a number of familiar designs dating back to the ‘90s.

Below, get a closer look at a few of the latest pieces from The North Face x Gucci link-up. The new collection will be available via select stores, as well as at Gucci pop-up experiences. Shoppers can also grab certain pieces from physical The North Face shops in New York, Tokyo, Beijing, and Shanghai. As for online availability, a limited amount of pieces will indeed be available on the Gucci site.

