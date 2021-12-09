Takashi Murakami adds a hefty dose of color to one of Hublot’s most popular designs.

Nearly a year after announcing their partnership, the Japanese artist and Swiss watchmaker return with the Classic Fusion Takashi Murakami Sapphire Rainbow, a head-turning timepiece that is equal parts playful and luxe. Just like their previous collaboration—the Classic Fusion Takashi Murakami All Black—this piece is centered around the iconic smiling flower; however, they ditched the murdered-out, monochromatic look for a rainbow theme that perfectly reflects Murakami’s signature style.

According to Hublot, the watch has a 45mm-diameter case cut from sapphire crystal, and features nearly 500 gemstones on the flower’s petals. There are rubies, pink sapphires, amethysts, blue sapphires, tsavorites, yellow, and orange sapphires, which collectively represent the colors of the rainbow. Underneath the flower is the Hublot HUB1214, a self-winding calibre that provides 72 hours of reserve power. The water-resistant piece also includes a ball-bearing system that allows the petals to move under the crystal.

“This partnership with Hublot has enabled me to express my creativity in what is a totally new medium for me. The mastery of the watchmaker’s technicians has opened up new fields of possibilities for my inspiration. The result is this new watch in the colours of the rainbow.”

The Classic Fusion Takashi Murakami Sapphire Rainbow is priced at $106,000 and is limited to just 100 units. You can learn more about the collaborative timepiece at Hublot’s website.