“Y’all boys in trouble when you come down to the Hawk’s Nest,” says Quavo over the phone prior to Game 3 of the first round playoff series between the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks. “I’m speaking for the whole city of Atlanta. The arena will be rocking. We’re going to turn it upside down.”

Quavo’s passion for his hometown was obvious. And it wasn’t just talk. The rapper was courtside for the game 3 matchup at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on May 28. The Hawks took a 2-1 series lead following a 105-94 victory. And the crowd was going crazy the entire time. Anyone watching the broadcast with a keen eye saw Quavo erupting out of his seat along with the fans whenever the Hawks would sink a three-pointer or go on a big run. His hometown pride isn’t just limited to Atlanta’s NBA franchise though. He’s got love for all of the city’s professional teams. If you were paying extra close attention to Quavo during game 3, you may have noticed his headwear was another nod to Atlanta athletics. It was actually his upcoming collab with Lids, a new take on the two-tone Braves cap to commemorate the team’s 1995 World Series championship that is set to hit select Lids locations in Georgia and lids.com on June 4 and will retail for $65.

Fitteds adorned with commemorative World Series patches are nothing new, but Quavo’s unique take changes things up by enlarging the gold 1995 World Series patch and stamping it on the front of the cap instead of the right side panel. The self-proclaimed “glacier boy” even covered the logo in shimmering Swarovski crystals. He made the signature “A” logo smaller and placed it beside the large ‘95 patch, while other additions include a giant Braves tomahawk logo on the right side panel, World Series trophy embroidered on the back, and even a special custom patch showing off Quavo’s signature “HUNCHO” rings.

“The Braves hats been going before me, before I was even born. So just to be a part of that legacy, a part of the Atlanta legacy, and tradition, and the culture is a blessing,” says Quavo who tells Complex he first fell in love with the Braves cap as a kid when he saw Andre 3000 rocking it. “Migos being at the forefront of the culture, it’s the perfect marriage. It’s only right. And I’m thankful for it.”

Ahead of his new collab’s release, we chopped it up with Quavo about the current fitted hats trend, feeling like Virgil Abloh while designing his fitted, Pop Smoke being featured on Culture 3, and more. Check out the full interview below.