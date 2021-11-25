Welcome to Brand To Watch, a style column from COMPLEX UK. Here, we’ll be spotlighting the best emerging brands out of the UK and beyond, asking them what makes them stand out from the crowd, how they’ve navigated through unprecedented times and determining their vision of fashion and the future.
While the outerwear market continues to surge in hype, Pyrenex have been delivering timeless technical-wear for over 160 years.
Founded in 1859 the family-run brand has always delivered best in class down products and outerwear, sourced from the South West of France. Great-Grandfather of the family, Abel Crabos, collected feathers from markets and farms around his village in the foothills of the Pyrenees mountains, and it’s been a family affair ever since.
The brand has gone from manufacturing sleeping bags and other equipment designed for the sub-zero conditions of their local community to creating coats that have descended from the mountains on to the streets of today. That future-facing aesthetic is apparent in their Autumn-Winter 2021/22 collection, which showcases the technicality and warmth of Pyrenex clothing while on display in Manchester’s Northern Quarter and Roaches, in the Peak District.
Drawing its colour range inspiration from the rooftops of Paris, the new collection features a host of cutting-edge garments from the brand through the lens of photographer Ian Wallman. The collection is as ready for countryside hikes as it is for heading out into the city, with the highly-technical fabrics blending between both environments seamlessly.
The new lookbook from Pyrenex spotlights pieces that emphasise exactly this. The oversized, heavyweight Sten Jacket arrives in shiny Taffeta fabric, while the Masha Vest is a perfect layering option for transitional climates, with the brand’s Spoutnic Jacket complete with a water and windproof Mini Ripstop fabric and natural down filling for ultimate all-conditions flexibility.
Pyrenex’s longevity in the game is proof of their technical-wear prowess, with the brand’s heritage and tradition of quality garment engineering perfect for the consumers of today. Having built up their expertise for creating meticulously-crafted garments with cutting-edge technology at their core, Complex believes Pyrenex are a brand that should be on your radar. We caught up with them to talk us through their heritage and ethos, and what their plans are for 2022.
COMPLEX: Launched in 1859, Pyrenex is steeped in history and is one of the most established players in the outdoor technical-wear space. Can you give us a brief overview of how the brand has evolved over time?
Pyrenex: Pyrenex’s history is unique – and for 160 years we have been focused on ensuring that we remain true to our heritage, whilst maintaining our USP. We make our products with natural down feathers, with a set goal of guaranteeing that every customer will feel comfortable, stylish and have a sense of pride when they wear a Pyrenex garment.
Why should Pyrenex be a Brand To Watch for the average consumer?
Pyrenex has a unique history, making it a distinctive force in the saturated outerwear market. The French natural down filling makes our garments exceptionally light with great insulation, giving Pyrenex an edge in the marketplace.
We’re born from a “less is more” philosophy, and Pyrenex products are made to last with a timeless and intergenerational style. Over the years, the brand has shaped its unique character and, in this time, has created and stayed true to our brand pillars – authenticity, commitment and solidarity.
These pillars are the driving force behind every strategic decision, alongside the dedication to working towards a more sustainable future for consumers. This hard work has not gone unnoticed by Pyrenex’s loyal customer base, who we believe appreciate the brand’s honesty and transparency.
This has resulted in Pyrenex reinforcing its “capital sympathie.” There has always been a special relationship between Pyrenex and our customers; one that is primarily built on loyalty and trust and that has grown ever-stronger over time.
Pyrenex are now known for leading with authenticity, by listening to specific customer needs to influence the direction of the brand. It is because of this that we have created such a loyal following.
What are the core qualities you base your brand on?
“WELLNESS, AUTHENTICITY, ELEGANCE – The French touch – and DISCOVERY”
What is the ultimate goal and vision for Pyrenex going into the future?
In our current global environment, we believe that consumers are increasingly in need of reassurance, honesty and reliability. Our goal is to ensure Pyrenex can be this to our consumers in the hopes of becoming a brand that represents a contemporary, innovative and wellness lifestyle, whilst continuously blurring the lines between fashion and sport.
What’s your perspective on today’s outerwear market, in the UK and beyond?
With outerwear becoming a leading trend within the fashion and lifestyle industry – and showing no signs of disappearing – the opportunities for a brand like Pyrenex are endless. In the last 10 years, Pyrenex has been gathering market insights and trends on the UK consumer, which has allowed us to begin distribution in leading cities, such as London and Manchester.
There’s been a huge shift in people and brands embracing the outdoors in the last few years. As a brand established long, long before the hype, what’s your view on the current trend?
This trend is the result of our ever-changing society, where fashion trends are constantly evolving to keep up with the needs of consumers. Consumers want to feel effortless and comfortable, whilst keeping on top of trends.
Furthermore, the pandemic gave everyone the opportunity to slow down and reflect on what was important in life, and I believe this allowed society to fall in love with the outdoors again. Not only has the pandemic given consumers the opportunity to reinvent themselves, but it has also given brands the same chance. We believe it is the perfect opportunity for Pyrenex to firmly establish ourselves within the UK market.
Sustainability needs to be a core part of any brand’s thinking going forward. What will Pyrenex be doing to lessen their carbon footprint in future?
Sustainability has always been at the heart of Pyrenex’s business model. For example, since we were founded, our products have always been made by recycling local agricultural products. There is still a long way to go, however. Pyrenex has been making a lot of investments and a conscious effort to do everything we can to reduce our carbon footprint.
Notably, between 2008 and 2018, we have reduced water consumption in our factory by 50%, our gas consumption by 30% and electricity usage by 20%. And since 2019, we have been OEKO-TEX® certified, which guarantees that all our materials and substances used during production are harmless to the environment.
We will continue to keep up with our commitment to sustainability and hope to develop a wider range of 100% recycled products – an initiative which Pyrenex introduced in the A/W 21/22 collection.
Pyrenex have collaborated with London contemporary menswear imprint Universal Works recently – do you have any other collabs planned for 2022?
For our AW21/22 collection, we collaborated with the iconic French brand, Agnès B, which was a profound success. I can confirm that we are currently working on a new collaboration with another fellow French brand for FW22/23 – watch this space!
What do you strive to provide as a brand?
Pyrenex strives to always remain true to our heritage and brand pillars, and to continue to keep evolving our sustainable strategies. To establish ourselves as a key outdoor brand and to become not just a winter essential, but an all year-round necessity.
Pyrenex’s Autumn/Winter 2021 collection is available to cop now via select UK retailers.