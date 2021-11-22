Pharrell’s Humanrace brand is expanding into the world of bodycare.

Monday, sales launched for Humanrace’s new cleansing and exfoliating Body Bars, the rollout for which also features a new photo campaign starring Pharrell himself. As brand creative director Edward Robinson explained, the intent behind the campaign—which sees Humanrace linking up with Jonny Lu Studio and photographer Harley Weir—was to show the “purity of bathing.”

Included in the new launch is a reenergizing whiteclay body bar for $16 and an exfoliating energy channeling charcoal body bar for $18, both of which are soap-free. Also available for purchase are the ceramic dish for $75 and the Take a Moment body bar set for $42.

“We’ve spent the last year educating people how to take care of their skin and adhere to a routine, but we believe that the routine doesn’t stop with your face,” Pharrell said in a press release. “You need to care for your body too. Your body deserves its own time.”

The new Humanrace pieces are available starting Monday via the brand’s official site. Below, get a closer look at the Pharrell-starring campaign images, as well as a selection of product shots.

Image via Harley Weir/Humanrace

Image via Harley Weir/Humanrace

Image via Harley Weir/Humanrace

Image via Humanrace

Image via Humanrace

Image via Humanrace

Image via Humanrace

Image via Humanrace

Humanrace was first unveiled to the world last year with a focus on its lineup of skincare products. On launch day, a prompt sellout resulted in fans having to wait (albeit not long) for a restock.