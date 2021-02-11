A24 and Online Ceramics have teamed up once again to release unique T-shirts along with a zine to coincide with the release of the film company’s upcoming horror movie Saint Maud. The feature debut from writer-director Rose Glass is set to premiere Feb. 12.

As with Hereditary, Uncut Gems, and other films, Online Ceramics has worked with A24 to deliver a unique graphic tee that captures the essence of the movie, as well as a zine that intimately illustrates some of the central themes of Saint Maud. Both the A24-produced zine and the tees will be available to purchase on A24’s website for a retail price of $6 for the zine and $55 for the stained glass graphic tees.

Check out some shots of both pieces below.