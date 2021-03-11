NICCE have just dropped off their latest menswear campaign for SS21, with the Bethnal Green-based imprint linking up with London biking community BikeStormz on a collection inspired by the escapism offered by cycling.

Captured locally on the streets surrounding the NICCE headquarters in East London, and the contrasting woodland of Epping Forest, the SS21 menswear campaign celebrates the power of community through the bike crew.

Spotlighting four BikeStormz members as they adventure through concrete high-rises to the contrasting open spaces of woodland on two wheels, NICCE follows the group interacting with their environments and sharing the experience together while donning jackets, jumpers, bottoms, tees and shorts from the new collection.

Speaking on the BikeStormz community, founder Mac Ferrari-Guy emphasised the importance the collective has on young people’s lives: “What Bikestormz has done for the young people I’ve seen over the last 6 years is give them a sense of belonging. It’s so much more than just riding. The bikes are a way to hang out, to talk, to connect—they’re another way to communicate. It isn’t just a ride. It’s not just about bikes; it’s a way people can create a different future for themselves. They see our potential and they believe that everyone deserves a chance, no matter their past. All of this will help them open more doors and open up more opportunities for the guys, and give them more tools. I’m gassed about this collaboration because it’s even more proof to the boys that they can make their dreams happen.”

Following the campaign launch, NICCE will continue to support BikeStormz through their facilities and offering N-Studio for their creative endeavours, with BikeStormz having already begun recording podcasts in the space.

The NICCE SS21 ‘Finding Space’ collection is available to cop now via the NICCE webstore and select retailers. Get a closer look at the line below.