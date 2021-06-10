On Thursday, Netflix announced it will be launching an online shop that will sell limited-edition apparel, merch, and other collectibles based on its popular shows.

The store, Netflix.shop, is already available in the U.S., and is set to expand outside the U.S. in the coming months.

“Netflix.shop will drop exclusive limited editions of carefully selected high-quality apparel and lifestyle products tied to our shows and brand on a regular basis,” wrote Josh Simon, the company’s VP of Consumer Products, in a blog post. “Among the items debuting this month are streetwear and action figures based on anime series Yasuke and Eden; as well as limited-edition apparel and decorative items inspired by Lupin in collaboration with the Musée du Louvre.”

The post added that those interested should “[k]eep an eye out for exclusive products from beloved titles like The Witcher and Stranger Things, as well as new Netflix logo-wear from Japanese fashion house BEAMS.”

The move comes amidst a heavy barrage of competition from other streamers. According to a report, Netflix fell short of projections set by Wall Street for new subscribers in April.

The online shop, which was developed and launched with the e-commerce site Shopify, will give Netflix a new revenue source, and will see an expansion of a product line that already sells through partners like Walmart, Amazon, H&M, Sephora, Target, and others.