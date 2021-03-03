MM6 Maison Margiela continues to buck convention with its fall/winter 2021 collection.

The Maison Margiela diffusion line unveiled its upcoming offerings during Milano Fashion Week on Sunday with a runway show that channeled a 1920s French cabaret. The collection was heavily inspired by the idea of renovation and reinvention, as it featured reworked versions of some of its most classic pieces: There was MM6’s signature lab coat with reverse shearling details, an inside-out Nordic sweater that resembled a piece of tapestry, an aviator-inspired jacket with exposed shoulder pads, a reversed denim jacket, and more.

The MM6 x Eastpak collaboration also made its debut during this weekend’s runway show. The line consists of five bag styles—including Eastpak’s signature canvas backpack and bum bag—in three colorways. The collaborative designs will be available in September.

You can check out the MM6 fall/winter 2021 show above and photos from the event below.