Roberto Cavalli has unveiled its first menswear collection under the creative direction of Fausto Puglisi, who joined the house last year. Featured in the campaign, as well as in an accompanying video directed by Tommaso Ottomano, is Mike Tyson.

Per a mission statement shared with press this week, the new Cavalli collection is designed to reference the Pop Art work of the late Andy Warhol while also speaking directly to newer generations.

“Mike Tyson is one of the last living pop icons and beyond being a boxing champion, he is also a stylish man, with a very personal and eccentric taste,” Puglisi said in a press release on Monday. “But more than the undisputed boxing champion and American icon, his personal story is also a tale of survival, struggle, and resilience. He embodies America in both the American Dream and all the possibilities it holds, but also its reverse.”

Of particular interest in the Spring/Summer 2022 experience is the stated decision to revisit the “traditional concept of masculinity,” with the team casting Tyson as the protagonist in the loosely structured story of the campaign.

Up top, catch Ottomano’s campaign film in full via YouTube. Below, see a selection of campaign images from photographer Francis Delacroix, as well as an assortment of lookbook shots. Joining Tyson as models are Jaad Belgaid, Russel White, Madior Fall, Junho Ock, Jonas Barros, Alessio Pozzi, Andrea Silenzi, Paco Diouf, Hasan Ali, and Simone Bricchi.