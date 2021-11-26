There is no such thing as owning too many pieces of Curb Your Enthusiasm-related merchandise. With that irrefutable fact in mind, it’s safe to say that Larry David enthusiasts will have plenty of options to further bolster our respective collections thanks to a new drop from the mental health-focused brand Madhappy.
The new collection was designed to serve as a “thank you” of sorts to LD and the series itself. Per the brand—which recently enjoyed headline attention thanks to Pete Davidson’s SNL-featured I Love Staten Island hoodie—“No single mind has brought self-awareness to humanity like Larry David.”
Featured in the collection are mugs, dad hats, ringer tees, hoodies, and more. Prices start at $25 for socks and mugs. Below, get a look at the latest Curb-celebrating collection from Madhappy. For shopping info, head here.
Curb is currently in the middle of its eleventh season, which kicked off in October with a Jeff Schaffer-directed episode featuring the hilarious reveal of Albert Brooks as—spoiler alert if you’re painfully behind on the show—an unrepentant COVID hoarder.
Also in October, the series’ return was celebrated with a new Kith collection.