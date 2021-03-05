Levi’s Vintage Clothing have joined forces with Central Station Design in paying tribute to the artwork of the Manchester sound era with a new collaborative clothing capsule.

Comprising tees, hoodies and outerwear, the collaboration reimagines artwork from a handful of Happy Mondays records synonymous with the rise of the Madchester movement, like Squirrel and G‑Man Twenty Four Hour Party People Plastic Face Carnt Smile.

An oversized zip ‘Freak Parka’ features an all-over multicolour pattern, while a hoodie with a blue and green block effect referencing Central Station’s artwork for the band’s first ever 12” single, Forty-Five EP.

Levi’s interviewed Shaun Ryder about the Central Station design team and how the artwork supported the iconic Happy Mondays in the supporting video, which you can watch above.

You can cop the LVC x Central Station Design collection launches now from Levi’s. Get a closer look at the collection lookbook below.

<em></em>