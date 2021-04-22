Lil Uzi Vert is among those who have been enlisted as the faces of Heron Preston’s new Calvin Klein collection, which launches Friday.

“I just wanted to find a universal language that speaks to a global audience,” Preston, who earlier this year unveiled the Spring/Summer 2021 campaign for his namesake brand, said in a press release. “One that doesn’t alienate but rather invites you in this world of simplicity, removing complexity and allowing you to discover your own style through the comfort and support of the garments.”

The collection represents the results of what’s described as Heron Preston and Calvin Klein’s “shared vision” of crafting a collection for “real people.” Preston, a creative consultant, first took a close look at the CK brand’s most iconic pieces—i.e. underwear and white shirts—before expanding from there while keeping essentialism at the core of the creative process. As Preston explained, the results are not an average collaboration but should instead be referred to as “a collaboration 2.0.”

Key colors in the collection include black, white, chalk, rinse blue, orange, blue, mud, natural, olive, and heather grey. The pieces, designed from a genderless perspective, range in sizing from XS to XXL. Sweatshirts and hoodies go for between $138 and $298, underwear runs from $36 to $88, and denim goes for between $185 and $225.

“We have this idea of working with different visionary and creative people to help tell a Calvin Klein story through the lens of their perspective on, or experience with the brand,” Jacob Jordan—CK’s Global Chief Merchant and Head of Product Strategy & New Product—said. “I see this project as a first step; it’s a reawakening for the brand, moving us closer in our connection to culture and creativity. It is about forming interconnected partnerships who can help us tell our story in a way that maybe we couldn’t on our own.”

Below, see the Renell Medrano-photographed campaign in full. Uzi is joined by Nas, Ashley Graham, Jordan Alexander, and more. For shopping info, click here.